2022 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades for Wednesday's Latest Moves

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders made a huge free-agent splash on Wednesday when they agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chandler Jones. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones will sign a three-year, $51 million contract.

Once the ink is dried, the Raiders will feature the league's most feared pass-rushing duo.

Maxx Crosby led the NFL with 82 total pressure last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. In Chandler's five fully healthy seasons since leaving the New England Patriots, the two-time first-team All-Pro has averaged 14 sacks per season.

His familiarity with McDaniels and the Patriots' defensive scheme should make him a seamless fit in Vegas. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also served as Jones' linebackers coach in New England.

The Raiders will need that added pass-rushing juice for the loaded AFC West, as they'll now have to face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson six times per season. The ability to rattle those talented signal-callers will help Las Vegas' cause in what should be the league's toughest division.

To bring in Jones, the Raiders were forced to move their high-profile acquisition from last offseason, Yannick Ngakoue. Las Vegas sent the edge defender to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock-Ya Sin, per Rapoport. The trade moves $7 million off the books for the Raiders, while the Colts take on his $5 million base salary, according to Over The Cap.



Ngakoue is an effective pass-rusher, too. But the Raiders saw an opportunity to add one of the league's best players at a premium position, one who also happened to have familiarity with the new coaching staff and scheme. The Colts also needed a boost off the edge since defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is their most effective pass-rusher.

By dealing Ngakoue to Indianapolis, the Raiders added a 25-year-old cornerback with 29 career starts in three seasons. Ya-Sin can bookend Trayvon Mullen Jr., while Nate Hobbs handles slot duties.

Raiders Grade (Jones acquisition): A+

Raiders Grade (Ya-Sin acquisition): B

Colts Grade (Ngakoue acquisition): B+