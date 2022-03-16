2022 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades for Wednesday's Latest Moves

2022 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades for Wednesday's Latest MovesMarch 16, 2022
The NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, which is when all of the agreed-upon deals during the legal tampering period can become official.
A number of deals have already changed the NFL's landscape. Russell Wilson will be under center for the Denver Broncos next year. Deshaun Watson appears likely to find a new home soon, too. The quarterback carousel figures to continue with Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield, while standout free agents such as Von Miller and Terron Armstead are still up for grabs as well.
The NFL offseason may officially begin Wednesday, but decisions made in the middle of March will have lasting repercussions for weeks, months and even years to come.
Follow along as Bleacher Report assesses and grades each move from Wednesday to find out whether they'll benefit or hurt their respective squads.
Las Vegas Raiders Upgrade Their Pass Rush
The Las Vegas Raiders made a huge free-agent splash on Wednesday when they agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chandler Jones. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones will sign a three-year, $51 million contract.
Once the ink is dried, the Raiders will feature the league's most feared pass-rushing duo.
Maxx Crosby led the NFL with 82 total pressure last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. In Chandler's five fully healthy seasons since leaving the New England Patriots, the two-time first-team All-Pro has averaged 14 sacks per season.
His familiarity with McDaniels and the Patriots' defensive scheme should make him a seamless fit in Vegas. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also served as Jones' linebackers coach in New England.
The Raiders will need that added pass-rushing juice for the loaded AFC West, as they'll now have to face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson six times per season. The ability to rattle those talented signal-callers will help Las Vegas' cause in what should be the league's toughest division.
To bring in Jones, the Raiders were forced to move their high-profile acquisition from last offseason, Yannick Ngakoue. Las Vegas sent the edge defender to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock-Ya Sin, per Rapoport. The trade moves $7 million off the books for the Raiders, while the Colts take on his $5 million base salary, according to Over The Cap.
Ngakoue is an effective pass-rusher, too. But the Raiders saw an opportunity to add one of the league's best players at a premium position, one who also happened to have familiarity with the new coaching staff and scheme. The Colts also needed a boost off the edge since defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is their most effective pass-rusher.
By dealing Ngakoue to Indianapolis, the Raiders added a 25-year-old cornerback with 29 career starts in three seasons. Ya-Sin can bookend Trayvon Mullen Jr., while Nate Hobbs handles slot duties.
Raiders Grade (Jones acquisition): A+
Raiders Grade (Ya-Sin acquisition): B
Colts Grade (Ngakoue acquisition): B+
Seattle Seahawks Add to Pass Rush with Uchenna Nwosu
The Seattle Seahawks finished with only 34 sacks last season, which ranked among the league's bottom 10. Uchenna Nwosu set career highs last season with five sacks and 17 quarterback hits.
On Wednesday, Seattle and Nwosu agreed on a two-year, $20.5 million deal with $10.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That pairing should prove to be mutually beneficial.
Seattle already had Carlos Dunlap II and Darrell Taylor under contract. Those two combined for 15 sacks last season. So, Nwosu likely won't be thrust into a featured pass-rushing role. He's simply another piece in the rotation to help improve the Seahawks' overall pass rush.
Nwosu will add some versatility to Seattle's front seven, though. He can play linebacker or put his hand in the dirt, much like Bruce Irvin once did in Pete Carroll's system.
Grade: C+
J.D. McKissic Changes Mind, Rejoins Washington Commanders
Players can use the NFL's legal tampering period as a time to reflect before putting pen to paper.
Defensive end Randy Gregory already did an about-face and agreed to sign with the Denver Broncos after originally agreeing to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys. Running back J.D. McKissic is now the second player to do so in a matter of days.
Originally, McKissic intended to sign with the Buffalo Bills on a two-year, $7 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. After pondering his decision for a day, McKissic changed his mind and agreed to return to the Washington Commanders on that same deal.
Last season, McKissic finished second on the Commanders with 43 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns. He and Antonio Gibson form a potent backfield.
Luring the 28-year-old back helps Washington fill one area of need, although it now has others to address after purging veterans Erick Flowers, Matt Ioannidis and Landon Collins.
Grade: B+
Other Signings
Carolina Panthers Sign WR Rashard Higgins
The Panthers are already set with their top two wide receivers in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. A healthy Christian McCaffrey is also a major part of the team's passing attack. But the team continued to flesh out its wide receiver corps by signing Rashard Higgins to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.
Higgins is a reliable route-runner, but he was never able to break through with the Cleveland Browns. His best season came in 2022 with 599 receiving yards. He can be the Panthers third wider receiver in 11 personnel to flesh out the lineup.
Grade: C
Cleveland Browns Re-sign OT Chris Hubbard
After being a starter with the Browns during the 2018 and '19 campaigns, Hubbard accepted his role when asked to serve as the team's swing lineman. He filled in admirably at right guard when injuries hit in 2020 and suffered one himself this past season when a torn triceps muscle landed the blocker on injured reserve.
The Browns thought enough of the 30-year-old blocker to bring him back on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He, alongside James Hudson, should served as Cleveland's backup offensive tackles.
Grade: C
C Austin Blythe Joins Seattle Seahawks
An organization adding quality depth is never a bad thing. Austin Blythe started 47 games between right guard and center during his final three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. Blythe agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with Seattle, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He can immediately compete to start at center.
At worst, the 29-year-old blocker can serve as the Seahawks' utility interior lineman. Plus, he brings experience in the system since offensive coordinator Shane Waldron previously coached with the Rams.
Grade: C+