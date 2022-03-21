NBA Teams with the Biggest Injury Gripes in 2021-22

0 of 9

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

You need talent and tactics to win in the NBA, but neither of those components matters without health.

All 30 teams could say their 2021-22 seasons would have been different if not for their misfortune on the injury front, but the ones we'll focus on here can make that statement without the rest of the league rolling its collective eyes.

Oh, really, Phoenix Suns? You might have won 68 games, and not 64, if Chris Paul hadn't hurt his thumb? Woe is you!

That's a real key here, actually. We can't just focus on which team has lost the most player games to injury. To make the list, the absences need to be consequential. Volume matters, but we're mostly talking high-end players that would have made real differences—ideally ones that don't typically get hurt. A team can't really have a gripe if the player who missed time always misses time. Anthony Davis, who's been out for significant stretches in eight of his 10 professional seasons, comes to mind.

So in addition to the Suns, for whom everything is going to turn out just fine, we're punting on the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and any other successful club whose record hasn't really suffered due to injury.

Ditto for teams at the bottom. The Orlando Magic had their share of health troubles, but they were never going to compete for anything at full strength. And sure, the Washington Wizards lost Bradley Beal in January, but they were 17-23 in games he'd played prior to shutting it down.

Those teams can't complain. The ones we're about to discuss sure can, though.