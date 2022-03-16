Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Star RB, Panthers' Backfield

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Since the NFL's legal tampering period began Monday, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly made several signings. And while the team hasn't made any huge moves, there's still plenty of time for that to change this offseason.

Although the Panthers' roster doesn't look much different than it did at the end of the 2021 season, rumors have swirled about moves that could lead to notable changes. One of the players involved in recent buzz? Star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Is it possible that Carolina would consider trading McCaffrey? That remains to be seen, as ESPN's David Newton had reported that the Panthers had received multiple calls regarding the 25-year-old running back and that they would consider offers that included a first-round draft pick and a player.

But things could be trending in the other direction because of a different potential trade. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Carolina would want to keep McCaffrey if it can acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, but especially in recent days.

"Perhaps Houston requires [McCaffrey] in the deal, but the goal is to surround Watson with [the] best weapons," Fowler tweeted.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers met with Watson—who has a no-trade clause in his contract with the Texans—on Monday, as did the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport reported that the Cleveland Browns met with Watson on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Falcons hoped to meet with him Wednesday.

If Carolina lands Watson, it makes sense why the team wouldn't want to part with McCaffrey. Its offense could become much more productive in 2022 because Watson would be a substantial upgrade over Sam Darnold, who struggled last season.

Even though there are reasons to believe that McCaffrey will be staying with the Panthers, it's worth noting that the team agreed to a deal with another running back Tuesday. Rapoport reported that Carolina is signing D'Onta Foreman, who spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The Panthers may have just signed Foreman as depth, as the 25-year-old could join Chuba Hubbard as a secondary option behind McCaffrey on the depth chart. But if Carolina trades McCaffrey, it will still have a pair of running backs who could help fill the void created by his departure.

Foreman is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career, as he rushed for 566 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Wherever McCaffrey ends up playing next season, he will be looking to stay healthy after being limited to 10 games over the past two years. When he's on the field, he's among the NFL's top playmakers. But he's dealt with numerous injuries after never missing a game over his first three seasons.