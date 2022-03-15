4 Landing Spots and Trades for Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

0 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks are in an interesting situation with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. With Monday's trade deadline looming and numerous difference-makers believed to be available, they have the best netminder who could be moved, and it really isn't all that close.

It could be argued that Fleury is the only needle-mover in terms of tradeable goalies. Semyon Varlamov might be available, but he's got another year left on his deal, which carries a $5 million cap hit. He's also not the defending Vezina Trophy winner and doesn't have three Stanley Cup rings to his name.

Fleury would be a rental in the truest sense of the word, with his $7 million contract coming off the books after this season. That cost, along with his 10-team no-trade list, will make moving the 37-year-old tricky but not impossible.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported Tuesday that there's a 50-50 chance "Flower" will get moved. As such, we looked at possible landing spots for the veteran. It's worth keeping in mind that multiple reporters, including Scott Powers, Mark Lazerus and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, have stated Chicago is seeking a first-round pick or prospect of similar quality in return.

Whether it manages to get that for a player it essentially scooped up for nothing in the offseason remains to be seen.

