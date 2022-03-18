NBA Offseason Trades for League's Most Disappointing Teams

2 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets Receive: F/C Christian Wood, G/F Eric Gordon, G/F David Nwaba, 2024 second-round pick (via Brooklyn Nets)

Houston Rockets Receive: PG Ben Simmons, C Nic Claxton

How long can the Nets stay patient with Simmons and his ailing back, especially with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both still in the prime of their careers?

Simmons still hasn't made his debut for the Nets following a Feb. 10 trade and has now received an epidural shot in his back to help relieve irritation. For a Nets team that needs to build chemistry on the fly and maximize Durant while they still can, Simmons' unavailability should already have them canvasing the trade market this offseason.

One team who can be patient with Simmons? The rebuilding Houston Rockets, who should be happy to welcome the pass-first All-Star point guard next to their young scoring duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Simmons would be out of the New York spotlight and wouldn't need to grow his own offensive game for his new team to be successful.

For Brooklyn, Wood gives them a 26-year-old mobile, athletic big man to anchor the center position should Andre Drummond leave in free agency. Wood is averaging 17.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 block while shooting 37.6 percent from three. He would keep the floor spread for Durant and Irving while giving them a pick-and-roll threat to play off of.

Gordon is shooting 40.8 percent from outside the arc en route to his 13.8 points and 2.8 assists per game. He would join Patty Mills in the second unit to help relieve a new-look starting five with Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Durant and Wood. Nwaba is a sticky multi-positional defender and the Nets get their own 2024 second-rounder back in return.

With Wood set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2023, the Rockets may want to sell high on him now with the opportunity to get a package of Simmons and Claxton in return.