Sports Cards: 10 Most Valuable Baseball Rookie Cards of the 2010s

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Let's say you came across a box of baseball cards you bought sometime last decade, and now you're wondering if anything you have is valuable.

We've got you covered.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the 10 most valuable rookie cards of the 2010s.

A few important parameters for our list before we get started:

Must be true rookie cards: Only cards considered true rookies, as displayed in the TCDB.com database, were included. Among other things, that means we omitted 1st Bowman cards that do not also qualify as rookie cards.

Bowman and Topps releases only: Bowman and Topps brands have become the go-to for rookie card collectors, so we narrowed our focus to the Bowman, Topps and Topps Update sets, along with their respective chrome parallels.

No short-printed or autographed cards: The goal here was to identify cards that are valued because of the player on them, not because of their scarcity or an accompanying autograph. As such, cards like the 2018 Topps Ronald Acuna Jr. Bat Down variation or the short-printed 2012 Topps Bryce Harper rookie are not included.