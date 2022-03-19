Updated 2022 Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free Agency

0 of 32

So a few things have happened across the NFL over the past week or so.

The greatest quarterback to ever play the game decided playing football was better than playing golf. Arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL was traded from a Super Bowl contender to a team with aspirations of being one. A Super Bowl champion quarterback who says he has 10 years left in the tank was dealt.

Oh, and the whole free agency thing started.

The biggest domino of all has yet to fall—Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly take the weekend to decide how the next massive trade will play out. But there have already been major signings galore, whether it was edge-rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars or cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers.

All the player movement has altered the landscape of the league as a whole. Transformed the AFC West into a Faustian nightmare for the teams now forced to navigate it. And the needs for every team (both in the remainder of free agency and the 2022 draft) have changed—drastically for some.