2022 NBA Free Agents Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

It would be unusual for a player who's logged fewer than 100 total games over the last three seasons to turn down a $36.9 million player option. Financial security is always desirable, only more so for those prone to injury and absence, which diminish earning power.

Then again, Kyrie Irving is an unusual case in several regards. So if anyone's going to punt on that much money to test a relatively bleak market, he seems like a pretty good candidate.

That he marches to the beat of his own drum is only part of the reason Irving profiles as a flight risk. He's also about to turn 30 years old, an age that often represents a player's last chance to grab a multiyear max. Still at the peak of his powers when on the floor, Irving could reasonably expect teams to offer him a full bag if he opts out.

Because so few organizations have the ability to reach max room, a sign-and-trade is one way to plot a route out of town for Irving. That might also be preferable from the Brooklyn Nets' perspective, as moving Irving for some kind of value would be better than losing him for nothing. An opt-in-and-trade might be even more likely, though that wouldn't technically involve Irving hitting free agency. In the interest of completeness, it feels like we should still note that possibility.

Irving is barely going to play for the rest of the regular season and will probably be limited in the playoffs unless COVID-19 vaccine mandates change. That's fine; potential suitors know what kind of player he is.

With averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds on a sterling 47.6/40.8/89.7 shooting split, he'll be in demand. In light of the off-court distractions he brings and his history of general unreliability, the Nets might not be sorry to see him go.