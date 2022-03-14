CBI 2022: Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Format and Teams to Watch

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's no question that March is the best time of the year for college basketball. Exciting action takes place all month, and there's never a shortage of games to watch, from conference championships to March Madness.

For teams that miss out on the NCAA tournament, the season doesn't have to end, as there are several other postseason tourneys that schools can be invited to. The most well known is the National Invitation Tournament, but another is the College Basketball Invitational.

The CBI, which first took place in 2008, is a 16-team tournament that is played at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the 2021 event was limited to eight teams. This year's tourney, which will take place March 19-23, will be back to a full field.

Here's the schedule for the 2022 CBI, followed by the top teams to watch in the tournament.