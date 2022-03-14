NCAA Tournament 2022: Early Predictions for Sweet 16 Teams Post-Selection Sunday

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

Filling out a March Madness bracket isn't easy. And it's practically impossible to get anywhere close to doing so perfectly. There has to be a balance between favorites and underdogs winning games, but it's hard to identify the tournament's one or two Cinderella teams.

On Sunday, the 68-team field for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament was announced. The event will get underway with the First Four round, which features a pair of games on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Then March Madness gets underway in earnest with the first-round matchups Thursday and Friday.

Many people will soon be filling out their brackets and entering them in pools at home and in the office before tipoff.

It's the most exciting time of the year for men's college basketball fans, and now that the bracket has been revealed, here are some early predictions for the Sweet 16 matchups for this year's NCAA tournament.