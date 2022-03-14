Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Latest on Potential Rams Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. had an eventful 2021 season. After playing six games with the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver was released in November. Shortly after, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams, joining them in time to make a run to a Super Bowl championship.

Although Beckham caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVI, he also tore his left ACL in the game. Now, he's a free agent with an uncertain future.

NFL free agency opens Wednesday, but the league's legal tampering period starts Monday.

While Beckham will be available, it may not be long before he works out a deal to return to Los Angeles. According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, there's "a sense that the Rams will be able to get a deal done" to bring back Beckham. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network also reported that Beckham is expected to re-sign with Los Angeles.

However, it's unclear what type of contract Beckham could sign with the Rams.

"My understanding is there is some flexibility available with such a deal in that it could be anything from a one-year contract with a hard number or something over multiple years with a range of post-recovery projections factored in for compensation," Rodrigue wrote.

Beckham had a slow start to 2021, recording only 17 receptions for 232 yards without getting into the end zone through his six games with Cleveland. Once he came to Los Angeles, he was more productive to the tune of 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He went on to have 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff contests.

So it makes sense that the Rams may want to bring back Beckham as part of a strong receiving corps that also features 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. And that's why there may not be much suspense regarding a likely reunion.

"Look for OBJ to be back with the Rams at some point," a source told Wilson. "It's a strong fit, and they know what he can do, and he loves it there. He's not leaving."

It may appear unlikely, but what if Beckham and the Rams don't come to terms?

Wilson noted that the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams that had interest in Beckham after the Browns released him. Perhaps they would be suitors again if the three-time Pro Bowler doesn't return to Los Angeles.

But at this point, it seems Beckham will be re-signing with the Rams. And once he's healthy, he will look to help them win back-to-back Super Bowls after playing a key role as they ended a 22-year championship drought last season.