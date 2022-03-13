NCAA Bracket 2022: Who Got Screwed in the Men's NCAA Tournament?

1 of 7

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

As always, it must be pointed out that every team on the bubble had some fatal flaws. It's hard to feel too badly for any team that gets left out, because it either had too many losses, too many bad losses, a pathetic nonconference schedule, not enough quality wins, or a combination of all those things.

With so much to consider and so little to separate the teams, you could swap out one committee member and just about come up with an entirely new Last Four In.

But what the heck was the point of the SEC tournament if Texas A&M didn't get into the dance for reaching the finals?

The Aggies went through Florida (Q2 win), Auburn (Q1 win) and Arkansas (Q1 win) before losing to Tennessee (Q1 loss). Save for Virginia Tech winning the entire ACC tournament as the No. 7 seed, it was the most impressive Championship Week run by any team on the bubble, by far.

As far as the metrics are concerned, that brought the Aggies to a final resting place at No. 42 in the NET with average resume and quality rankings of 41.5 and 44.3, respectively. All you really need to know about those numbers is you're most likely getting in if you finish top-45 in all three.

And yet, Texas A&M got left out while Notre Dame—which finished at 53 in the NET, 51.0 in resume and 52.7 in quality—was inexplicably deemed either the third-to-last or fourth-to-last team in.

When all was said and done, Texas A&M had three wins against the top half of Quadrant 1, four total wins against Quadrant 1 and a 9-10 record against the top two quadrants.

Notre Dame? One marquee win (vs. Kentucky), two Q1 wins and a miserable 4-9 record against the top two quadrants that I'm going to guess is the worst we've ever seen from an at-large team.

But do you want to know why the Fighting Irish got in? Because they finished second in the ACC with a 15-5 record. That's the only possible excuse. And it's total nonsense, because they had the most favorable, unbalanced schedule of all-time, getting to play their double dips against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Louisville, NC State and Clemson. And they even lost the game at Boston College!

Texas A&M had an incredible run, but it didn't matter because evidently going 17-1 against Quadrants 3 and 4 made Notre Dame the more deserving team. Terrible. Just terrible.