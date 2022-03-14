UFC 274: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson—Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson is just one of those fights. It seems like a guaranteed thriller. Anything less would frankly be shocking.

The two lightweights, regarded among the best fighters in the history of the division, are slated to collide at UFC 274 on May 7, right before Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje fight for the promotion's lightweight title.

It's a hugely important fight for both men.

Chandler, the former Bellator lightweight champ, is riding a decision loss to Justin Gaethje and a stoppage loss to Charles Oliveira in a failed bid for the lightweight title. A third loss at UFC 274 would send him careening right out of title contention.

Ferguson, the former UFC interim lightweight champion, is on even shakier ground, with losses in his last three fights. For him, the trouble began with a 2020 stoppage loss to Gaethje and continued with a pair of decision losses to Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. If he suffers another defeat, he might lose his spot on the UFC roster.

It's hard to say who will win when Chandler and Ferguson step into the cage at UFC 274, and the early betting lines reflect that. Most sportsbooks have Chandler listed as the favourite, but only by a thin margin. That being said, a closer look at the pair's games reveals some interesting insights as to how their fight might unfold.

Keep scrolling to see how they match up on paper.