Packers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers answered their two biggest offseason questions before NFL free agency began.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return for another season, and the team used the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Rodgers-Adams duo is intact for at least the 2022 campaign, so now the Packers have to build out the depth around them. Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent.

Green Bay can't spend a ton on the other wide receivers because of the massive amount of money attached to the Rodgers and Adams deals, but it can still build some depth.

Defensively, the Packers should try to re-sign the two biggest surprises from the unit in 2021. De'Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas were fantastic last season, and they should be targets to bring back for 2022 and beyond.