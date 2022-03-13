Packers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Packers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 13, 2022
The Green Bay Packers answered their two biggest offseason questions before NFL free agency began.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return for another season, and the team used the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Rodgers-Adams duo is intact for at least the 2022 campaign, so now the Packers have to build out the depth around them. Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent.
Green Bay can't spend a ton on the other wide receivers because of the massive amount of money attached to the Rodgers and Adams deals, but it can still build some depth.
Defensively, the Packers should try to re-sign the two biggest surprises from the unit in 2021. De'Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas were fantastic last season, and they should be targets to bring back for 2022 and beyond.
Wide Receiver Depth Needed Behind Davante Adams
Green Bay does not have to worry about losing Davante Adams in free agency.
Now that Adams is back in fold for at least the 2022 season, the Packers must sort out the depth around him at wide receiver.
The Packers can match any offers that come in for Lazard since he is a restricted free agent, but they could lose Valdes-Scantling in free agency.
Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor are also out of contract, so there could be some major reworking of the depth at wide receiver.
Additionally, the Packers have to decide what to do with tight end Robert Tonyan, who is an unrestricted free agent. He may be viewed as damaged goods by other franchises because of his torn ACL, which might help the Packers bring him back on an inexpensive contract.
Green Bay could attempt to re-sign all of its free agents or it could put trust in Amari Rodgers to step up alongside Adams and Randall Cobb. The Packers could draft a wide receiver in that situation.
How Green Bay manages the wide receiver room will be interesting to watch as it tries to give Rodgers the best set of offensive weapons possible to make another run at the Super Bowl.
Can the Packers Bring Back De'Vondre Campbell?
Campbell catapulted up the free-agent linebacker rankings with his performance in Green Bay last season.
He recorded a career high of 146 tackles and was named to the All-Pro team, and his fantastic campaign will draw a handful of suitors on the free-agent market. But the Packers should do their best to fend off any challengers for his signature.
The 28-year-old should demand a multiyear deal, which the Packers should rush to try to get done.
Pro Football Focus rated Campbell as the top free-agent interior linebacker and projected that he will sign a two-year, $18 million contract.
The Packers have the worst salary-cap situation in the NFL at $43.7 million over the cap, per Spotrac. A two-year deal for Campbell could be the perfect length because that way the contract does not tie up a ton of money.
Re-signing Campbell will not be an easy task, but if it happens, it would be a major offseason victory for the NFC North champion.
Look to Re-Sign Cornerbacks on Inexpensive Deals
The deep cornerback market should benefit the Packers.
Green Bay does not have to overpay to bring back Rasul Douglas, last season's breakout star in the secondary, and other defensive backs.
Kevin King, Isaac Yiadom and Chandon Sullivan are all set to hit free agency alongside Douglas.
Most of the cornerback market will be centered on J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore and Carlton Davis at the start of free agency.
Green Bay would be smart to lock up Douglas and one of its other free-agent corners before the market narrows down and makes those players more valuable.
The Packers can't afford any of the massive deals that will be handed out to the top defensive backs, so it is important to re-sign its free agents on cheaper contracts to ensure that its defensive quality does not drop off.