Bears' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are entering a new era in 2022, with a new front office and presumably, a full year of Justin Fields at quarterback.

Chicago parted with general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the 2021 season. They were replaced by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, respectively. Fields, who was taken 11th overall in last year's draft, enters the offseason as the new face of the Bears offense.

Building around and supporting Fields will be Chicago's No. 1 priority in the coming weeks. It's going to be a challenge, though, as Chicago had a lackluster roster in 2021, several key contributors headed to free agency and plenty of needs to address.

The good news is that the Bears have the necessary cap space to be players on the open market this offseason.

Here, you'll find a quick refresher on the Bears' biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and cap situation.