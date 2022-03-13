Dolphins' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have already had a fairly unpredictable offseason. It could get even wilder with the dawn of 2022 free agency right around the corner.

The Dolphins were the surprise team of coaching carousel season. After a going 19-14 over the past two seasons, Brian Flores was let go as the head coach, and the team brought in Mike McDaniel from the San Francisco 49ers to take over.

The franchise will hope that McDaniel is able to enjoy greater synergy with general manager Chris Grier. With a fairly talented roster, the expectation is that we see Miami in the postseason in 2022.

The McDaniel-Grier partnership will have its first opportunity to show its team-building philosophy in free agency. The Dolphins have multiple needs to fill and plenty of cash with which to make a statement.