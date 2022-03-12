The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 203

0 of 8

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Magomed Ankalaev picked up the most important victory of his career on Saturday night—but it wasn't pretty.

The Russian light heavyweight contender was back in action in the UFC Fight Night 203 main event in Las Vegas, taking on former title challenger Thiago Santos with a title shot potentially hanging in the balance. He ultimately scored a unanimous decision win, but the fight was widely panned by fans and pundits for its slow pace.

While Ankalaev's win over Santos was a bit of a stinker, the majority of the UFC Fight Night 203 broadcast was incredible. Of the 14 fights on the bill, eight ended with finishes: five knockouts and three submissions. Among the biggest winners were Chinese bantamweight Song Yadong, who sparked former title challenger Marlon Moraes in the co-main event, and light heavyweight destroyer Khalil Rountree, who mauled Karl Roberson earlier on the main card.

It was a night full of fun and surprises, and one we'll be talking about for days to come.

Keep scrolling to see the real winners and losers from the card.