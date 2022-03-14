Every Projected NBA Playoff Team's Nightmare Matchup

0 of 16

While every NBA team should be delighted to reach the postseason, there's always at least one opponent that they'd prefer to avoid facing.

This year especially, some of the lower seeds could be extremely dangerous in a first-round matchup. The Brooklyn Nets may finish as the eighth seed yet could be a vaccine mandate away from having a Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons-led team ready to storm through the East. No one at the top of the West will want to face a Los Angeles Clippers squad that could potentially get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back for the playoffs, either.

Other nightmare opponents could come down to individual matchups, team strengths and weaknesses or emotional factors that could come into play.

Since playoff seeding (and the play-in tournament) are still weeks away from being decided, we're using FiveThirtyEight's projections to determine the 16 postseason teams.

Here's who every projected playoff team should want to avoid.