Predicting 8 NFL Players Who Will Be Overpaid in 2022 Free Agency

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL is set to kick off its 2022 edition of free agency in a matter of days. The new league year (and free agency) will officially begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16. Teams can legally begin contacting and negotiating with players at noon ET on Monday.

As is always the case, a fair bit of cash will be thrown around during the "legal tampering" window and in the first few days of free agency as teams look to outbid one another for the top players.

Of course, this doesn't mean that every early (or big) signing will be a great one. Players get overpaid on the open market quite frequently—factors like age, injury history, inconsistent production and positional value often make deals look bad in retrospect.

Last offseason, for example, the New York Giants gave a four-year, $72 million contract to wideout Kenny Golladay. That was an overpay because, while Golladay has proven that he can be a Pro Bowler in the right situation, he previously played with a high-end quarterback in Matthew Stafford and was coming off an injury-plagued season (hamstring).

Golladay appeared in 14 games for the Giants in 2021 and finished with just 521 yards and no touchdowns.

Here, we'll dive into eight impending free agents who will be overpaid in 2022. We're not saying that these aren't good players—and we'll never fault anyone for maximizing their value—but for one reason or another, they're going to earn more than they should.

We'll dive into each individual player and situation below, and players are listed in alphabetical order.