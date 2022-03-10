Fantasy Basketball 2022: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Mar. 9

0 of 3

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

It's the final week of fantasy basketball in most leagues and the playoffs hang in the balance. Whether you've clinched your spot or are making a late push, it's time to sharpen your lineup's iron.

We've seen a number of regular fantasy contributors fall to injury over the past couple weeks. Rookie phenom Josh Giddey's place on IL lists has become shared by players like OG Anunoby, Brandon Ingram and Jarrett Allen. Fortunately, the waiver wire still holds value.

If you're looking for replacements in particularly shallow wires, then there are four great options who are rostered between 30 to 40 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues: Alec Burks, Malik Beasley, Alperen Sengun and Aleksej Pokusevski.

If you need to go deeper, here are the three players—rostered in under 30 percent of leagues—that you should be monitoring for spot fill-ins.