Fantasy Basketball 2022: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Mar. 9

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Mar. 9March 10, 2022
It's the final week of fantasy basketball in most leagues and the playoffs hang in the balance. Whether you've clinched your spot or are making a late push, it's time to sharpen your lineup's iron.
We've seen a number of regular fantasy contributors fall to injury over the past couple weeks. Rookie phenom Josh Giddey's place on IL lists has become shared by players like OG Anunoby, Brandon Ingram and Jarrett Allen. Fortunately, the waiver wire still holds value.
If you're looking for replacements in particularly shallow wires, then there are four great options who are rostered between 30 to 40 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues: Alec Burks, Malik Beasley, Alperen Sengun and Aleksej Pokusevski.
If you need to go deeper, here are the three players—rostered in under 30 percent of leagues—that you should be monitoring for spot fill-ins.
Precious Achiuwa, SF/PF/C, Toronto Raptors
With the aforementioned Anunoby's fractured finger still ailing him, there's room for production in the Toronto Raptors rotation. Precious Achiuwa, while somewhat streaky and not fully entrenched in that rotation, has filled some of those gaps.
If you're simply looking for contributions to your fantasy box score, Achiuwa can produce. He hits three different positions for Yahoo managers, while hitting a variety of categories. Since Anunoby left the lineup on February 25, the sophomore forward has posted three games with 18-plus points and six games with six-plus rebounds. He's also tacked on several games with multiple threes, proving his versatility.
Achiuwa has only played one game with 30-plus minutes in that span, but he's got the potential to fill up the sheet and that's hard to find at this stage of the waiver wire.
Kevon Looney, PF/C, Golden State Warriors
For most of the year, Kevon Looney has remained a reasonable waiver option given his double-double potential. He's always had a decent field-goal percentage, points and, particularly, rebounds, but an uptick in assists is now bumping his value.
Over his past two games, Looney has 10 assists combined. That's evidence of a recent trend from the big, who's now added some degree of playmaking to his typically reserved role.
If you need help in your center rotation, Looney will replace the rebounds you're missing. Now, he simply offers the bonus of some additional assists to sweeten the deal.
Luke Kennard, SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers
Like Looney, Luke Kennard has been on and off of the waiver wire for most leagues this season. After a particularly streaky stretch, though, he's down to just being rostered in 23 percent of leagues.
If you need simple contributions from a guard or wing, keep an eye on Kennard's current hot streak. He's now hit three-plus threes in four consecutive games, scoring points and shooting 100 percent from the free-throw line in the process.
While Luke won't be filling up much else on the box score, and his minutes are subject to continued fluctuation, he's got the hot hand and can provide value in one of fantasy's most pivotal categories.