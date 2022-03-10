SEC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 2 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Every college basketball game in March has a must-win feel to it, but that meaning goes up a notch at the 2022 men's SEC tournament Thursday.

The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies are clinging to their NCAA basketball tournament hopes, and only one of them will get a shot at the Auburn Tigers in the quarterfinals.

As of Thursday morning, Florida and Texas A&M reside on the "Next Four Out" line, per ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

A miraculous run through the bracket in Tampa, Florida, is not out of the question, and Thursday's winner could be more motivated to pull that off with so many bubble teams already out of their respective conference tournaments.

Texas A&M won the lone regular-season meeting with Florida by one point, and it won four of its five games after that to land in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game.

The other three second-round games in Tampa do not carry as much meaning as the opener.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will try to use their first game inside Amalie Arena to regain some momentum in order to challenge for the tournament title over the next few days.