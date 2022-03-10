Players Championship 2022 Leaderboard: Live Scores and Standings from Thursday

0 of 4

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The 2022 Players Championship is now underway at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The annual tournament is one of the biggest non-major events on the PGA tour Play began at 7:45 a.m. ET (due to weather delay)with Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok and Lee Hodges teeing off from Hole No. 1. Brian Harman, Russell Knox and Beau Hossler opened the event at hole No. 10.

The early afternoon will feature some marquee play groups, one that includes defending Players Championship winner Justin Thomas.

Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are scheduled to tee off at 1:56 p.m. ET from the first hole. On the same hole at 1:45, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele will begin their rounds. Scheffler is fresh off a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fans can check out the full field at ThePlayers.com.

Results for the opening round should be rolling in throughout the day, and fans who want to keep track of the latest scores and standings can follow PGATour.com's live leaderboard. Television coverage is scheduled begin at noon ET.

Here's a quick look at all the scheduling information you need, along with some of the latest early buzz surrounding the 2022 Players Championship.