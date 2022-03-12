Top Trades, Landing Spots for Ducks Defenseman Hampus Lindholm

0 of 5

The NHL trade deadline on March 21 is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. There are numerous high-end players available at every position, and Stanley Cup contenders that are looking to go all-in have multiple roads to examine and possibly take.

For squads looking for help on the blue line, Hampus Lindholm is one of the more attractive options. In February, TheFourthPeriod.com reported that the pending undrafted free agent was leaning toward testing the market. More recently, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff wrote that the Anaheim Ducks' fresh regime is reluctant to give out term, which could further push Lindholm toward seeing what's out there.

New general manager Pat Verbeek recently reiterated his desire to re-sign the 28-year-old but told season-ticket holders that if the two parties could not reach an extension, he'd trade the blueliner:



"I'm trying to sign these players, but if it doesn't work out, I might have to make some tough decisions and trade them. I'd be worried if they walked out the door without getting anything in return. I wouldn't be doing my job well if I let that happen. We're going to do our best to get it done, and if not, we'll have to go in another direction."

With that in mind, we're going to identify a few possible landing spots for Lindholm and take a stab at some potential trade packages.