Players Championship 2022 Predictions: Top Golfers to Watch at Sawgrass

John Raoux/Associated Press

The PGA Tour will be back at TPC Sawgrass this weekend for the 2022 Players Championship. While the Players Championship isn't a major, it is considered one of the PGA's bigger events and it typically draws a star-studded field.

The 2022 field will be no different, with golfers like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele headlining the event.

This will be the 49th edition of the Players Championship, a tournament that has been played annually since 1982—though the 2020 tournament was canceled after the opening round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here, you'll find all the viewing information you need for the 2022 tournament, along with a look at some of the top golfers to watch in the coming days and predictions for how they'll finish.