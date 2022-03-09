Players Championship 2022 Predictions: Top Golfers to Watch at Sawgrass

Players Championship 2022 Predictions: Top Golfers to Watch at SawgrassMarch 9, 2022
The PGA Tour will be back at TPC Sawgrass this weekend for the 2022 Players Championship. While the Players Championship isn't a major, it is considered one of the PGA's bigger events and it typically draws a star-studded field.
The 2022 field will be no different, with golfers like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele headlining the event.
This will be the 49th edition of the Players Championship, a tournament that has been played annually since 1982—though the 2020 tournament was canceled after the opening round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here, you'll find all the viewing information you need for the 2022 tournament, along with a look at some of the top golfers to watch in the coming days and predictions for how they'll finish.
2022 Players Championship
Where: TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
When: Thursday, March 10 - Sunday, March 13
TV Schedule
Thursday, March 10: 12-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, ESPN+
Friday, March 11: 12-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, ESPN+
Saturday, March 12: 1-6 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 13: 1-6 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is coming off of a disappointing showing at Bay Hill in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While he was the opening-round leader, McIlroy faded down the stretch to fall out of the top 10.
McIlroy complained about the course conditions—which grew more difficult as the weekend progressed—and labeled the affair "crazy golf," according to Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel.
The mental challenge of Bay Hill may prepare McIlroy for what is usually a more leisurely course at Sawgrass. Last year's winner, Justin Thomas, won at 14 under par. Instead of battling the course, McIlroy will compete with himself and the rest of the field.
McIlroy won the Players Championship in 2019 but has struggled to string together wins recently. He won just a single PGA event in 2021, though he did notch 14 top-25 finishes.
And, while McIlroy wasn't happy with how things played out at Bay Hill, he still finished tied for 13th. Even with another off outing, he should again finish near the front of the pack.
Prediction: Top-15 Finish
Justin Thomas
The Players Championship at Sawgrass has never seen a back-to-back winner. Justin Thomas is looking to change that, though he doesn't view this weekend as a title-defense tournament.
"I'm not defending this title. The PGA Tour isn't going to come to my living room and take my Players Championship trophy from 2021 from me after this week," Thomas said, per Dave Shedloski of Golf Digest. "...I'm just going to go try to win it again. That's all I'm going to try to do."
Thomas has a good chance of doing just that. In addition to last year's win, he has two top-15 finishes at the Players, In PGA play, he had three top-three finishes and 15 top-25s last year.
There's a reason why the Players hasn't had back-to-back champions, though. It features a strong field and a course that rewards skill without heavily punishing mistakes. Thomas thrives on shooting low rounds—he's had at least one of 65 or below in every event but one this season, per Shedloski—but there will be plenty of those over the weekend.
Thomas should fare well, but one head-turning round won't be enough to win a second-consecutive Players Championship.
Prediction: Top-10 Finish
Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa is only 25 years old but already has a pair of majors (2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship). He's also played well of late, finishing in the top five of all three of his U.S. events this season.
Sawgrass is a terrific course for Morikawa, who utilizes accuracy, especially in the mid game, to help set up east finishes. Sawgrass will forgive the occasional ball in the rough, but it doesn't require excessive power.
Consistency will be the key over this weekend.
Yes, there will be other consistent competitors on the course at the Players, but golf's top-ranked American thrives on top competition.
"Competing is my life," Morikawa said, per Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest. "I mean, I'm stupid competitive. It can become a problem with people who are not competitive. Like, it can get annoying."
Expect Morikawa, who finished tied for 41st at last year's Players, to rise to the competition this weekend and raise his game significantly. He'll notch yet another top-five finish and could very well win the whole thing.
Prediction: Top-Three Finish