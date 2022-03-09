Players Championship Odds 2022: Vegas Projections for Top Players in Field

0 of 4

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

It's never easy to predict who is going to win the Players Championship. Nearly every year, a different golfer leaves TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., as the victor of this prestigious event. And it's likely there will be another new winner in 2022.

Of the past 17 Players Championships, 16 have produced a first-time winner of the tournament. The only exception during that stretch was in 2013, when Tiger Woods captured the title for a second time.

Last year, Justin Thomas won the event by finishing at 14 under par, one stroke ahead of Lee Westwood. He will now look to become the first golfer to win the event in back-to-back years and join six others (including Woods) as a multi-time champion.

Here are the latest odds for this year's Players, which begins Thursday, followed by a closer look at several top contenders.