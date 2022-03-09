NCAA Tournament 2022: Top Sleeper Teams Heading into March Madness

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Eleven men's college basketball teams have secured their spots in the 2022 NCAA tournament by winning their respective conference tournament titles. That list includes Gonzaga, which won the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday night.

There are still 21 conference tourneys that need to crown champions. Then the selection committee will nominate 36 schools as at-large teams on Selection Sunday, at which point fans across the country will begin filling out brackets.

Surprise teams are a hallmark of March Madness. While it's highly likely that one of the top-ranked teams will win the national championship, there's always the possibility that a Cinderella team makes a shocking run, perhaps even all the way to the Final Four.

Here's a closer look at three sleeper teams you may want to keep an eye on this March.