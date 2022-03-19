Every NHL Team's Toughest Decision to Make at the Trade Deadline

Every NHL Team's Toughest Decision to Make at the Trade DeadlineMarch 19, 2022
The NHL trade deadline is a fun time for fans, but it's stressful for players who have been involved in rumors as well as the general managers who have to make team-altering decisions. For example, it was recently reported that Vancouver Canucks players are sick of the trade rumors that have surrounded their team all season.
Could you imagine being someone like J.T. Miller, who has been dogged by speculation for months now? What it must feel like every time his phone vibrates, knowing it could be the call that sends him to one of 31 different NHL cities?
It certainly hasn't impacted his play, but that can't be an easy situation to deal with.
Then there are GMs such as Nashville's David Poile, who is trying to re-sign Filip Forsberg, the best forward in Predators history, but might have to trade him if the two sides can't agree before Monday's "self-imposed" deadline. How's it feel to be Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher right now?
All he has to do is decide whether or not he wants to trade Flyers team captain and icon Claude Giroux in the coming weeks. In this instance, the player himself holds a no-movement clause, so he, too, has to decide whether or not he wants to leave the only NHL city he's ever known.
Every team has a difficult choice to make in the coming days, and we'll take a look at each team's situation. Not all of the scenarios are as complicated as the ones in Nashville and Philadelphia, but any action or inaction around the deadline can have a far-reaching impact on organizations.
Anaheim Ducks: Whether to Keep or Trade Hampus Lindholm
The Anaheim Ducks got the NHL trade deadline started in earnest when they dealt Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche for Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick. It was a nice haul for a defenseman who doesn't quite have the same on-ice impact that he once did.
However, moving the 30-year-old blueliner wasn't the toughest choice facing general manager Pat Verbeek.
That distinction belongs to whether or not to re-sign defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who is slated for free agency following this season. Verbeek has made it clear his preference would be to keep his pending UFAs, but he seems unwilling to dole out seven- and eight-year extensions.
For the 28-year old Lindholm, this might be his last opportunity for a long-term, big-money deal. He's been a relative bargain on his current deal, hitting the cap for just $5.2 million since 2016-17. If he's looking for seven years and something in the $45 million range, he might need to leave Anaheim to get it.
The return for Ben Chiarot—a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick and prospect Tyler Smilanic—also has to give the new GM pause.
Verbeek has the space to re-sign Lindholm to a deal along those lines. Whether he chooses to do so will be a difficult, potentially franchise-altering choice. No pressure on the guy who's only been in the GM chair since early February, right?
Arizona Coyotes: Hang onto Jakob Chychrun Until the Offseason?
In an odd twist, defenseman Jakob Chychrun was injured while playing against the Boston Bruins, a team that has been heavily pursuing him all season. The good news for suitors, the Arizona Coyotes and Chychrun is he's only expected to be on the shelf for two-to-four weeks.
The injury itself won't prevent a trade from happening, but it presents an interesting wrinkle to this ongoing will-they-won't-they saga.
Chychrun has been the top name on trade boards for a majority of the season, and with good reason. He's young (23), cost-controlled (three more years at $4.6 million) and is on pace for 30 points following a slow start. Squads like Boston can safely assume the blueliner would produce more with a skilled unit, which is also why Arizona's asking price is so high.
The Coyotes may actually get their asking price, too, considering the number of quality defensemen on the market has dwindled rapidly.
The dilemma here is pretty simple: a deal like this is generally easier to do during the offseason. Arizona wants to maximize the return on its top asset, so general manager Bill Armstrong will need to gauge whether he'd be able to acquire more over the summer.
It's a foregone conclusion that Chychrun will be traded eventually. It's just a matter of when the timing is right for the Coyotes.
Boston Bruins: Deal Jake DeBrusk or Hang onto Him?
Jake DeBrusk has also been a big-board staple this season. His trade request became public knowledge in late November, and we've been waiting for the other shoe to drop since. It's clear the Boston Bruins haven't yet received an offer they deem worthwhile, because DeBrusk would be skating elsewhere if they had.
That he hasn't moved teams in the past three-plus months speaks volumes about his value as an asset, and Boston is clearly trying to maximize its return.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy slid him up to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in February, and the right wing made the most of that opportunity early on in the experiment. He's cooled off considerably since, scoring just one time since the beginning of March.
Those consistency issues make the 25-year-old forward tough to trade, at least at the price it seems the Bruins want for him. At this juncture, the toughest question facing the team is whether or not it should drop its asking price for DeBrusk. Doing so could help get his $3.6 million cap hit off the books, presumably creating space for a bigger acquisition.
Buffalo Sabres: Can They Leverage Cap Space into Draft Picks?
The Buffalo Sabres have a whopping 13 players on contracts that'll expire at the end of 2021-22. Some of those skaters will draw interest around the deadline, but none of them are needle-movers in the same vein as Lindholm or DeBrusk.
They made their major move when they traded Jack Eichel, and that swap is working out pretty well so far, with Alex Tuch establishing himself as a top-line scoring threat since coming over from Vegas.
While contenders will likely at least kick tires on players such as Cody Eakin and Craig Anderson, figuring out what to do with these pending UFAs won't be particularly difficult. Instead, general manager Kevyn Adams needs to be working the phones and trying to get Buffalo involved in trades where salary-retention help is needed.
The Sabres are projected to have more than $67 million in cap space at the deadline, and they've used none of their three retained-salary slots. In the words of longtime Buffalo scribe John Vogl of The Athletic: "If they don't leverage those assets into picks or players in a cap-strapped league, it'll be a wasted opportunity."
It's tough to disagree. Adams should be proactively trying to help strapped contenders such as the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes make their splashy deadline deals.
Calgary Flames: Should They Move Sean Monahan If They Can?
Sean Monahan continues to fall down the Calgary Flames' depth chart following the acquisition of forward Calle Jarnkrok, who is versatile, smart and willing to do what it takes to win playoff hockey games. And he'll be doing it for a cap hit of $1 million.
Meanwhile, Monahan is spending time in the bottom six, recently centering the fourth line. The longtime Flame is taking up those duties while hitting Calgary's books for $6.375 million.
Even before Jarnkrok arrived, Frank Seravalli of TheDailyFaceoff.com was wondering if Calgary could possibly ship Monahan out to clear space for an even bigger splash. This might be a move we see during the offseason, as general manager Brad Traveling needs to make space to re-sign Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, both of whom are in for massive paydays.
One doesn't have to be an expert reader of tea leaves to see where this is going. Monahan is only 27, and rebuilding teams like the Detroit Red Wings or Columbus Blue Jackets may be wondering if they could reboot the former 30-goal lock.
Carolina Hurricanes: Can They Add a Defenseman?
Much like the Flames, the Hurricanes aren't looking to trade a major piece. General manager Don Waddell made that clear during a recent interview with Tom Gulitti of NHL.com:
"We like our team," Waddell said on March 8. "We don't really want to trade anybody off our team. Saying that, if there was a deal that made a lot of sense, we'd have to talk about it."
Don't expect major moves from Carolina in the next few days. Still, this is a team that has been seeking help on the blue line. Waddell admitted as much during that same interview with Gulitti.
"We think if we can supplement our defense with the amount of money we have and not give up crazy assets, that's something we'd look at," he said.
Whether that's someone like John Klingberg, who the team has been connected to since late November, or a lesser upgrade is the big question facing Carolina. The Hurricanes don't have a ton of cap space, but the $1.7 million they are slated to have opens up possibilities if a third organization—like the Sabres—is used to broker the deal.
Adding someone like Klingberg would give an already impressive group of blueliners a noteworthy boost.
Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury Deciding to Stay or Go
There aren't many players on the Chicago Blackhawks roster that could be dealt for huge returns, at least until we start hearing rumblings about Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews during the final year of their contracts in 2022-23.
The one exception this season is goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who is arguably the top goalie rental available ahead of the deadline. For squads like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers that are looking for a boost in goal, "Flower" is likely their best option, though his $7 million cap hit will make acquiring him tricky.
There are a few teams that could really use his services, but it'll ultimately be up to the netminder to decide if he wants to pursue a fourth Stanley Cup elsewhere. The Blackhawks are willing to let Fleury finish out the remainder of the season in the Windy City if he wants to, unofficially giving him a full no-trade clause in addition to the 10-team no-trade clause in his contract.
Greg Wyshynski of ESPN recently reported that the chances of Fleury getting traded are 50/50, while also noting that he believes the goalie will stay put. He's Chicago's best chance at getting back into the first round of the 2022 draft—remember, the Blackhawks traded away their own first-rounder in the Seth Jones deal—which easily makes this the toughest choice occurring in Chicago, even if it technically isn't the organization itself making it.
Colorado Avalanche: They Can Add Skill, but at What Cost?
One of the busiest teams leading up to the deadline, the Avalanche acquired Manson from the Ducks and Nico Sturm from the Minnesota Wild in two separate trades. While these moves help Colorado get a bit deeper, neither of these pickups are at the level of the possible Claude Giroux shakeup we've been hearing about for the past few months.
All signs point to general manager Joe Sakic still being on the hunt for deals, too. Pierre LeBrun, NHL insider extraordinaire for The Athletic and TSN, tweeted that he didn't believe the Avalanche were finished following their trades for Sturm and Manson.
This begs the question: just how much more skill can Sakic add?
Swapping Tyson Jost for Sturm created a bit of cap room for Colorado, leaving it with nearly $3 million to work with. That's enough to bring in a real difference-maker, as long as a third team gets involved to eat some salary as well.
For instance, Giroux would fit under the cap as long as the Philadelphia Flyers and another team retained half of his salary—he'd hit Colorado's books for just over $2 million in that case.
Someone like Giroux or Filip Forsberg could dramatically shake up the complexion of the Western Conference playoff race, creating an even bigger gap between the Avalanche and the rest of the field. Is it worth further gutting future assets, though?
The Avalanche are already out their own 2022 first-, second- and fourth-round selections along with their own 2023 second-rounder. Does Colorado really want to go back-to-back drafts without a top-round selection to add Giroux for a playoff run?
Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Handle Patrik Laine
If you're expecting the Columbus Blue Jackets to trade pending restricted free agent Patrik Laine at the deadline, you're going to be sorely disappointed. Rumblings had surrounded the winger for some of the 2021-22 campaign, but general manager Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't want to hear any of it.
When asked about the rumors surrounding his star winger, the veteran GM didn't mince words, according to LeBrun over at The Athletic:
"Yeah, it bothers me because people make up s--t, that's what bothers me," Kekalainen said. He went on to insist that "we have no rush" with regards to signing Laine, but it's still easily the biggest question facing the franchise in the coming weeks. Even if an extension isn't imminent, how the Blue Jackets handle the sometimes-electric finisher will be fascinating.
Balancing the player Laine was earlier in the year—he struggled for understandable reasons—with the skater he's been in 2022 (19 goals and 13 assists in 31 games) will be difficult, and it's not the kind of long-term contract Columbus can afford to botch.
Max Domi will likely end up landing with a contender, and someone might even roll the dice on goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. We may even see the Blue Jackets utilize their cap space for draft compensation. The importance of the outcomes of those situations pales in comparison to what's happening behind the scenes with Laine, though.
Dallas Stars: Is Buying Just to Wipe Out in Round 1 Worth It?
The Dallas Stars are truly an elite force when their top line is on the ice. Of the 25 offensive lines that have spent more than 275 minutes together this season, the trio of Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz has the seventh-best expected goals for percentage (58.1%), according to MoneyPuck.com.
The drop-off after that group is significant, though. It's not severe enough that the Stars have fallen out of the playoff race; MoneyPuck.com gave them a 63.7% chance to make the playoffs as of Friday. Those postseason hopes took a massive hit when Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman Miro Heiskanen was placed on the IR while dealing with mononucleosis.
That's a monster hole to try and fill, which is why general manager Jim Nill needs to make the right moves with an eye toward the future.
Trading pending UFA John Klingberg would sting, especially with Heiskanen on the mend, but it'd be the right thing to do for a bubble team like the Stars, even if Nill doesn't seem to see it that way. The temptation might be to add in an effort to support that high-end first line, but would any deadline deal be enough to make the Stars legitimate contenders?
That is a lofty goal that should be addressed via offseason trades and at the draft, not while prices are sky-high around the trade deadline. Defensemen are at a premium as the deadline approaches, and Nill would be wise to capitalize.
Detroit Red Wings: How to Extract Max Value from Tyler Bertuzzi
Eventually, the Detroit Red Wings will need to stop churning talent. The biggest question facing general manager Steve Yzerman at this point is how to handle Tyler Bertuzzi.
The pesky forward was recently added to Frank Seravalli's big board over at TheDailyFaceoff.com, with the insider noting Yzerman "has let teams know that he is 'Open for Business.'" After last year's shocking Anthony Mantha deal, it should never be assumed that Detroit will spend the deadline sitting on its hands.
If the Red Wings are going to trade Bertuzzi, any trade offer would have to bring back a sizable haul. He's in the midst of a career season and has been a lock on the team's top line when healthy. The forward is 27, though, and will be slated to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.
Odds are good the Red Wings won't be a playoff team in 2022-23, which means now might be the best time to extract value from Bertuzzi. His $4.75 million cap hit is more than manageable, especially if Detroit is willing to retain some salary in exchange for more draft picks, and the acquiring team would get two postseason runs out of him instead of one.
Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are the future in Hockeytown. Everyone else should be in play for Yzerman and Co.
Edmonton Oilers: Can Ken Holland Guide This Team?
Connor McDavid is a hockey-breaking cheat code and Leon Draisaitl is another generational talent. Outside of those two elite forwards, the Edmonton Oilers simply are not constructed like a Stanley Cup-caliber squad.
The Oilers don't have enough scoring depth beyond McDavid and Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse is good but not great, especially as a No. 1 blueliner, and the goaltending had been lackluster until a recent hot streak for Mikko Koskinen.
General manager Ken Holland has his fingerprints all over this team after taking over the Oilers in May 2019, and his moves have left a lot of holes on this roster.
Never mind the choice to sign Evander Kane, who was suspended by the NHL earlier this season for using a fake vaccine passport and was accused of domestic abuse by his estranged wife, Anna Kane. An NHL investigation determined those allegations "could not be substantiated," but they were one aspect of multiple concerns around Kane.
Ryan Rishaug of TSN recently reported that Edmonton was viewing Kane as its big trade-deadline pickup, and he's been a solid add out on the ice. Still, the mounting pressure in Edmonton, plus Holland's questionable track record, seems to have the Oilers set up for a bad knee-jerk trade.
It's something that B/R's own Lyle Fitzsimmons believes could be coming, and one has to wonder if the old-school Holland is the GM who can get the Oilers the talent they need to not waste the prime years of McDavid and Draisaitl.
Florida Panthers: How Hard to Push for Claude Giroux
How fun is this all-in push from the Florida Panthers, eh?
It's been a long time coming for a franchise that has been an afterthought for a majority of its existence. One could argue this team has the deepest forward group in the NHL, and there's been a lot of online bickering about whether or not Jonathan Huberdeau is the best player on his own team, let alone a Hart Trophy candidate.
Entertaining for us to analyze, but even more of a blast for fans in Florida.
General manager Bill Zito addressed the team's most pressing need by adding Ben Chiarot, who will solidify the team's second or third defensive pairing, depending on how things shake out. One thing is for certain: playoff opponents will have no fun trying to stand in front of Sergei Bobrovsky with Chiarot and Radko Gudas out on the ice.
After a wild March 16 that saw multiple deals go down, Elliotte Friedman reported the Panthers are still in on Claude Giroux, and the interest is mutual. "I don't believe this changes the calculus on Claude Giroux," the insider wrote. "Colorado is interested, but there's a preference for the Panthers, although it doesn't look like anything is close."
The absence of an imminent deal might be because Zito is running out of draft capital to work with. The Panthers don't have their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and they are also out their 2022 second-round pick and their 2024 second-rounder. If there's a bidding war for Giroux, Florida might have a hard time ponying up.
Whether they should break the bank for Giroux is another question entirely, and it's the toughest call the organization will need to make before the deadline.
Los Angeles Kings: Will Jakob Chychrun Land in California?
There's no reason to expect the Los Angeles Kings to hit the deadline market in search of rentals. They are performing above expectations this season and are nearly a lock to make the postseason, but general manager Rob Blake hasn't been one to make big reaches during his time at the helm in L.A.
He's made it clear that he wants to add players head coach Todd McLellan can roll out and know they're buying into his system. Blake made that clear during an interview with LeBrun in late February, saying, "We can afford to take a little back on production as long as the player we can trust fits into what we're doing."
This is why Jakob Chychrun seems to make so much sense for the Kings. They were labeled as front-runners for the blueliner just a few days before that interview took place, and there seems to be a good fit here.
Of course, if Los Angeles was willing to pony up Arizona's asking price—a first-round pick, prospects and help in goal—this deal probably would have happened by now. Still, with Blake unlikely to go after any short-term adds, deciding whether or not to pursue Chychrun will be the most difficult call he has to make in the next few days.
Minnesota Wild: Go All-in with Cap Crunch Incoming?
This will be the last deadline for a while where we could see the Minnesota Wild be big-time buyers. They have dead cap space ranging from $12 million to $14 million from next season until 2025, and while there are clever ways to perhaps circumvent that a bit, it seems like the time is now for general manager Bill Guerin to seek a few upgrades for his roster.
Any moves wouldn't be home run swings. Instead, Minnesota has two specific areas of concern: down the middle and goaltending.
Ryan Hartman isn't a Stanley Cup-caliber No. 1 center, and there's really no reason to think that Cam Talbot is capable of leveling up when the playoffs roll around. Among the 29 goalies who have appeared in 30 or more games, his goals saved above expected (minus-6.4) ranks 22nd.
For context, he's sandwiched between Elvis Merzlikins of the Blue Jackets and Ilya Samsonov, who the Washington Capitals are actively seeking an upgrade over for the playoffs.
Those are two tough holes to fill, but if the Wild want to make the most out of this group as constructed, they need to use their $11 million-plus in deadline space to make a splash.
Montreal Canadiens: How Much to Tear Things Down
Someone was always going to do overpay for Chiarot. It turned out to be the Panthers, and it actually makes a good deal of sense for them.
Good on Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes for waiting out the market and securing a first-rounder for the pending UFA. That's a massive haul, and it shouldn't be overlooked.
Still, the Canadiens have a lot of work to do to get back to championship contention. Their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 was always a mirage, but Montreal isn't as bad as it has been this season, either. Hughes suddenly has a treasure trove of draft picks to work with: two firsts in 2022, two firsts in 2023, and three third-rounders this year.
Montreal is right up against the salary cap, and the roster is in clear need of restructuring. The most difficult choice the Canadiens face now is just how far do they strip the roster down. For instance, pundits are wondering if a Cup contender will take a shot on defenseman Jeff Petry. He's had a down year, but he's still a valuable, veteran player.
If someone comes calling on the likes of Petry or even Jake Allen, what will Hughes do? It'll be a tough tightrope to walk as he tries to right the ship in Montreal.
Nashville Predators: The Filip Forsberg Watch
Fans of the Nashville Predators likely turned a wistful eye toward San Jose as the Sharks kept Tomas Hertl from free agency this summer be re-signing him to an eight-year pact on March 16. Hertl has been a central part of San Jose's roster since 2013-14 when he broke into the league at 20.
In Nashville, pending free agent Fiilip Forsberg is the most electric offensive talent in team history. This is an organization that seems to be able to print high-end defensemen and netminders, but the scoring has always been by committee.
That's not the case when Forsberg is out on the ice, and he's a player Nashville is making every attempt to keep in the fold. In Friedman's most recent edition of 32 Thoughts, he gave the following update on the ongoing contract talks: "Negotiations continue with Nashville and Filip Forsberg on an extension. As I write this, don't have the sense anything is close—but there's definitely a feeling the desire is to get it done."
Reading between the lines a bit, it sounds like Forsberg wants to remain in Tennessee. The Hertl deal probably sets the benchmark to make that happen, too. If a deal can't be reached, though, will the Predators move their best forward for the best possible package?
This is a tough call for general manager David Poile, and there's no envy here for him having to make it.
New Jersey Devils: How Much Should GM Tom Fitzgerald Sell Off?
If you're looking for next season's version of the L.A. Kings—a rebuilding team that suddenly turns a corner and makes the playoffs—then look no further than the New Jersey Devils. Their roster is starting to come together and show promise, with Jack Hughes in the midst of a breakout campaign and a few other core players in place.
In previous years, the Devils would have been all-in on selling off assets with an eye toward a few years down the road. That mindset is shifting now, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald is in a position to make an addition or two via trade if he sees fit.
Regardless, the Devils aren't quite there yet, which makes the decision difficult regarding players like Pavel Zacha. Defenseman P.K. Subban probably won't be on the roster to finish out 2021-22—that makes sense given his age and New Jersey's window of contention not being open yet.
But Zacha is only 24, meaning he could be a part of this team once it rounds that corner. Friedman has noted teams such as the Canadiens might be interested in him, however, giving Fitzgerald some food for thought before the deadline.
He should be selling here and there, but how much?
New York Islanders: Retool and Regroup, but How?
It sounds like New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello still sees his team as a group that could potentially contend for a Stanley Cup or at least challenge to come out of the Eastern Conference.
If you're looking toward the bottom of the standings and expecting every team there to sell, you'd be wrong. New York won't be looking to move any key components of its roster, based on what Lamoriello has said recently.
The veteran GM recently spoke at length with Kevin Kurz of The Athletic about how he views the Islanders:
"I have a real strong belief in this core. There's no question of that. We've had some players this year have some slow starts in areas that they have to be proficient in. … We've got scorers who are supposed to score, and we've got other people that are supposed to play different roles. We haven't had that on a consistent basis, it's obvious. I'm not going to sugarcoat it."
The main takeaway here is that the Islanders won't be doing anything drastic. However, Lamoriello could still be in the market to make a deal to add to New York's core. Maybe someone like DeBrusk or another change-of-scenery candidate fits in with the Islanders as they regroup for 2022-23.
New York Rangers: How to Use All That Cap Space
It's hard to believe New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury is done after acquiring Frank Vatrano from the Panthers. Sure, the forward helps shore up their bottom-six and has a team-first mentality, but the Blueshirts have too much cap space to sit out the rest of the trade deadline.
New York is playing above expectations and would be wasting a borderline Hart Trophy-worthy campaign from netminder Igor Shesterkin by standing pat. The Rangers have been looking for a top-flight winger since Sammy Blais was injured in mid-November. They could use another top-four defender as well.
Neither of those pieces will come cheaply, but a majority of this team's core is hovering around 30 years old. Outside of Adam Fox (24) and Shesterkin (26), Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zabinejad are all either 29 or 30.
New York isn't running out of time by any stretch, but Drury should bolster his team by utilizing the $31 million in cap space available to him. The Rangers have most of their draft picks over the next three years and a few young, movable assets, too.
How Drury shores up the roster and capitalizes on that cap space represent his toughest choices in the coming days, and those decisions could have implications on the team in both the short and long term.
Ottawa Senators: What to Do with Nick Paul and Anton Forsberg
The Ottawa Senators are among the worst teams in the NHL and have a few players who could be of interest to contenders. We could still see general manager Pierre Dorion come to terms with both Nick Paul and netminder Anton Forsberg, both of whom will become unrestricted free agents at the end of this season.
Recent reports out of Ottawa indicate there's a "sizable gap" between Paul on the Senators as negotiations continue. Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun wrote that the pivot wants to remain with the team and the organization would like to keep him, but the deal has to make sense.
With teams like the Wild and Rangers, as noted by Garrioch, looking for help in their middle six, Dorion might be able to add a few more picks and prospects as he tries to navigate this organization back to relevancy.
It'll be a tough call to make, as the Senators aren't exactly swimming in talent coming through the pipeline.
Forsberg could also draw some interest, as he carries a $900,000 cap hit. If Fleury decides to stay put in Chicago, contenders such as the Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs might come calling in an effort to shore up their goaltending situations.
With regards to both players, a few second- or third-round picks might be hard for the Senators to pass up. However, trading them would leave holes on the 2022-23 roster.
Philadelphia Flyers: Determining Claude Giroux's Future
Giroux holds the keys to his future. This is as it should be for a franchise legend and one of the best forwards to ever lace up a pair of skates for the Philadelphia Flyers. The recent inductee to the 1,000-games-played-with-one-organization club, effective as he's always been, doesn't have a Stanley Cup ring to go along with his outstanding career.
One aspect of this situation that doesn't seem to be garnering enough attention is what the Flyers will do if Giroux decides to stay, declining a trade before heading to free agency. Would general manager Chuck Fletcher circle back and commit money and term to his 34-year-old captain?
The team and player decided not to ink an extension in August, which left the door open for this. Philadelphia was hoping at that point that a new-look blue line would propel it back into playoff contention. That hasn't happened.
Teams such as the Wild have moved on from long-standing veterans to shake up their organizations. Would the Flyers take a similar approach? And how hard will Fletcher press Giroux to move if he gets a lights-out offer that could really boost Philadelphia in the future?
It's a delicate situation and probably the most interesting story going now that San Jose re-signed Hertl.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Go All-In for an All-Time Core?
No core trio in the history of the NHL has spent more time together than Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. It's astonishing when you think about it. The salary cap was implemented to create player movement and parity, yet in Pittsburgh, there are teenagers learning to drive who don't remember a Penguins team without "The Kid," "Geno" and "Tanger."
Malkin and Letang are set to hit unrestricted free agency, and you can bet that teams will line up to tempt them with offers should they make it that far. In May, the veteran defenseman said the group wanted to retire together as Penguins.
That's a nice sentiment but one that might not stick if general manager Ron Hextall decides he can't commit big money and term to two players in their mid-30s.
Not throwing six-year extensions at Malkin and Letang would make sense. So, too, would moving futures for one more shot at the Stanley Cup while this incredible group is still intact. It's a tough call for a GM with an aging team and a lack of noteworthy prospects. Years of trading draft picks to build around this trio has left the pipeline dry.
Maybe this is the year the Pens stop that cycle, but it will be a difficult sell either way.
San Jose Sharks: What Next After Tomas Hertl Re-Signing?
By signing Hertl to an eight-year contract worth $65.1 million, the San Jose Sharks sent a clear message: The goal is to win now.
As Corey Masisak of The Athletic keenly pointed out, this wasn't the easy road for player or team. The Sharks could have traded Hertl for a bundle of high-end picks and prospects, signaling a rebuild was underway. It would have put the writing on the wall for veterans such as Erik Karlsson and Logan Couture while creating some leeway in terms of expectations.
With Hertl on the books until 2029-30, no such leeway will exist. General manager Doug Wilson now must figure out a way to add to a roster that will fall well short of making the playoffs this season—to the surprise of no one.
Instead of being clear-cut sellers, the Sharks need to find cost-efficient ways to upgrade—a task almost every GM outside of Arizona is undertaking. Just how Wilson navigates adding or subtracting in the coming days will be telling.
Seattle Kraken: The Next Steps After the First Season
It's clear after the Seattle Kraken dealt several assets that they are taking the long way around when it comes to contending. General manager Ron Francis pieced together a roster that leaned heavily on above-average goaltending, but he has received anything but from the duo of Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger.
Staying in the playoff picture would have compelled the Kraken to hang on to some aging veterans for another crack at it in 2022-23, but Seattle hasn't been a threat.
It's not like the squad is devoid of talent, however. Francis has a handful of draft picks to work with as he builds a farm team. A few lucky bounces in the lottery could land him some high-end prospects too.
With an abundance of cap space to work with and roster spots up for grabs, Seattle could take swings on reclamation projects—think of Robby Fabbri signing with the Red Wings and deals of that ilk—to be more competitive next season.
It's tough to sell a teardown heading into Year 2, and navigating that will be difficult for Francis and Co.
St. Louis Blues: How to Keep Pace in the Central
The Avalanche have made upgrades to their Central Division-leading roster, and the pressure is on the St. Louis Blues to do the same. Friedman wrote that they believe they're "good enough to win," and with a solid attack that scores goals as well as anyone in the NHL, that makes sense.
What's holding St. Louis back from reaching contender status—especially when compared to a squad such as Colorado—is depth on the blue line. Justin Faulk and Torey Krug have been solid but not to the point of an elite, Stanley Cup playoff pairing.
They would look a lot better if the Blues could find a partner for Colton Parayko, who has looked more like himself as of late. Still, he was at his best when paired with the steady Jay Bouwmeester, so finding another player like that would behoove general manager Doug Armstrong.
Head coach Craig Berube recently said he likes his club, and there are a lot of strengths in place to be sure. The feeling is that St. Louis needs at least one top-four defender to make a run, however. Will Armstrong make that happen, perhaps by trading Marco Scandella along with a draft pick?
Tampa Bay Lightning: Standing Pat Can Be Hard
With the Panthers securing major upgrades and a few other contending clubs doing the same, one has to think that standing pat will be hard for the defending Stanley Cup champions. And that turned out to be the case, as the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to add Brandon Hagel.
The cost was high—two first-round picks, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk—but it represents an all-in philosophy that we're used to by now from this organization.
General manager Julien BriseBois thought he had made all his additions during free agency. Corey Perry, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Zach Bogosian were brought in to provide depth, and they've done just that. The Tampa Bay Lightning are cruising to a playoff spot as one of four teams that has a 10-plus percent chance to win the Stanley Cup, according to MoneyPuck.com.
Acquiring Hagel gives them even more depth, which at this point, almost seems unfair.
The hard call now will be deciding whether or not they should rest some of their stars down the stretch or push to chase down Florida for the lead in the Atlantic Division.
Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Find Space to Upgrade
Two difficult truths are clear for the Toronto Maple Leafs: This is a roster that needs to be augmented, and finding ways to do so will be difficult for general manager Kyle Dubas. Especially since he continues to indicate he isn't interested in trading the organization's top picks or prospects.
Does that mean the Maple Leafs are going to head into the playoffs with the roster they've had all season? Players at the top of the lineup are performing as advertised, with Auston Matthews playing at an MVP level and skaters such as Michael Bunting emerging as complementary pieces.
Toronto is fine at forward, but question marks arise with the defense and netminding. Are we buying the Maple Leafs as contenders with Ilya Lyubushkin and Justin Holl as top-four defenders? Jake Muzzin doesn't move the needle enough when healthy to balance that lack of depth.
That's why Dubas has been pursuing players such as Lindholm and Mark Giordano. If he's not willing to part with picks and prospects, though, a deal of that caliber seems impossible. And that's assuming Toronto is comfortable with its goaltending, which has been a source of frustration.
There are tough choices to be made. The Leafs can stand firm if they want to, hanging on to picks that might turn into players in the next three or four years. They don't seem like a contender as constructed.
Vancouver Canucks: Add for a Playoff Push or Stay Patient?
Since Bruce Boudreau was hired Dec. 5, the Vancouver Canucks have looked like a different hockey team. Everyone is playing better—that's no exaggeration—and the Canucks have become playoff hopefuls.
The word "hopefuls" is an important one since, according to MoneyPuck.com, Vancouver has only a 22 percent shot to make the cut. With the Vegas Golden Knights flaming out, it might be tempting for general manager Patrik Allvin to add someone at the deadline.
That is a temptation he'd be wise to avoid. Take the good from the turnaround, add a bit over the summer, figure out how to keep J.T. Miller in the fold, and prep for next season. With so much positive momentum, however, that'll be a tough ask.
Even if they somehow managed to make the playoffs, it seems unlikely that the Canucks would be able to get through any off the buzzsaws in the Western Conference, be it the Avalanche or Flames. With an eye how those teams are constructed, Allvin can start to slowly construct a similar roster in Vancouver. The time to add players just isn't right.
Vegas Golden Knights: Wait for Health or Punt?
A few months ago, the biggest concern the Vegas Golden Knights had was making their cap situation work once Jack Eichel got healthy. That is no longer the case, as the organization has hit arguably the biggest rut in its history.
The Knights recently went winless on a road trip, failing to pick up a point in five straight games for the first time in their five years. On one hand, that speaks volumes about how consistent this club has been.
On the other, this isn't the trajectory an all-in contender for the Stanley Cup wants to take into the playoffs. The Vegas farm system is not in great shape, the Knights don't have a first-round pick this year or their second-rounder in 2023, and their injury situation is complicated.
Robin Lehner's injury timeline doesn't look promising, and that could force the Golden Knights to rent a netminder for the stretch run. Again, not exactly the situation you want to be in with a lot of chips in the middle of the table.
Should the Golden Knights decide a run at the Stanley Cup is unlikely, they could become sellers for the first time. With so many injured skaters, this is a tough team to get a read on. Is this the real Vegas, or is it a slumbering giant?
If you know the answer, we would like to borrow your crystal ball.
Washington Capitals: Bank on Vitek Vanecek or Upgrade?
In early March, J.P. of Japers' Rink noted the toughest choice facing the Washington Capitals: Is Vitek Vanecek Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now as the team tries to contend for another title with Alex Ovechkin?
In terms of save percentage, Vanecek been among the league leaders. His .928 puts him in the same neighborhood as Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros, and you certainly won't see the Flames or Predators looking for help in goal.
Yet Vanecek hasn't been consistent. Are the Caps comfortable going into the postseason with him as their No. 1, even with his strong play? Friedman reported Washington is keeping a close eye on the goaltending market, which isn't particularly surprising.
It's been connected to Marc-Andre Fleury all year. If he doesn't want to suit up for the Caps, though, is there another clear-cut upgrade available? Vanecek has been playing better than anyone who is reportedly available, and trading for a goalie with term such as Semyon Varlamov wouldn't make a lot of sense.
General manager Brian MacLellan doesn't have an easy choice, and the season may hinge on whether he gambles on Vanecek, who is unproven in the playoffs.
Winnipeg Jets: Deciding If This Is a Playoff Team That Underperformed
The Winnipeg Jets are in a situation similar to the Canucks. They can see a path to sneaking into the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but doing so is just as unlikely.
Selling when just a few points outside of a playoff slot can be tough. Especially for a franchise that has won three playoff rounds in the last four years. And though trading players such as Andrew Copp—who was scratched Tuesday, perhaps in part to preserve his trade value—will be a tough pill to swallow, it would undoubtedly be the right move at this juncture.
There is no point sneaking into the first round to get trounced—last year's upset of the Oilers notwithstanding. The real intrigue is just how many players will Winnipeg ship out. Paul Stastny could be on the move, but Mark Scheifele's name has popped up in trade speculation as well.
It's tough to imagine a scenario where that kind of deal materializes in season, but it's indicative of just where the Jets are at this stage of their campaign.