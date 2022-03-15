NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers' Claude Giroux Interests Avalanche Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

After acquiring defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, the Colorado Avalanche were reportedly not done.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, the Avalanche were still interested in pursuing Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux as well as other forwards.

Giroux has been a team captain for the last 10 seasons and has spent his 15-year career with Philadelphia. The 34-year-old is in the final year of an eight-year contract.

The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 18-30-11. Giroux, who has a no-trade clause, per CapFriendly, acknowledged Sunday that it will be up to him to decide if his time with the team is over.

"I didn't think I'd be put in the position to make a decision," Giroux said after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "It's been probably the worst year since I'm here. ... It's not in a position that I want to be in. Obviously, there's still some meetings and some things to talk about with the management and see what the game plan is not just for this year but for the future."

Giroux could play his 1,000th NHL game Thursday if he takes the ice for Philadelphia's matchup against the visiting Nashville Predators. He'd be the second player in franchise history to reach the mark, joining Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke.

Giroux is second on the team with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 56 games this season. He ranks fourth in the NHL with a winning percentage of 61.1 on faceoffs.