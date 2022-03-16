B/R NHL Roundtable: Teams That Should Panic Buy at the 2022 Trade Deadline

2 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The pressure is on for the Minnesota Wild to make a few moves for a variety of reasons. At one point, this club looked like a lock to be the second-best in the Central Division behind the mighty Colorado Avalanche.

They've cooled off considerably as of late, going 3-6-1 in their last 10, allowing the St. Louis Blues to pull ahead of them in the standings and for the Nashville Predators to catch up with them.

They are still a virtual lock to make the playoffs. MoneyPuck.com gives them more than a 97 percent chance of making that cut. But they are now almost just as likely to finish second in the Central (40.1 percent) as they are to finish third (38.6 percent), and falling into a wild-card spot isn't out of the question either (11.4 percent).

With the Avalanche already trading for defenseman Josh Manson—a move that nudges them closer to the likelihood of winning the Stanley Cup—and the Blues reportedly in on difference makers like Jakob Chychrun, Wild general manager Bill Guerin finds himself in a bit of an arms race in the Western Conference.

Minnesota won't make moves just to make them. Yet this is a team that is in dire need of help. Longtime Wild scribe Michael Russo put it like this after the Wild lost to divisional rival Dallas Stars earlier this month:

"This once-confident, deep, precision-like, entertaining team is anything but right now and showing telltale signs of fragility at every position to the point that its once-locked playoff spot has become as delicate as its overall game.

It doesn't matter how well they start, how fast they skate, how hard they hit or what button Evason pushes, the moment one thing goes wrong, the Wild disintegrate into a hundred pieces like ice on a lake as springtime nears."

That's a scathing take from a pair of eyes that have probably watched more Wild hockey than anyone.

They still need a center; there's little reason to buy the idea of Ryan Hartman as a legit No. 1 pivot on a Stanley Cup contender at this point. The 27-year-old has been good—he's already set a career-high in points—but he hasn't been making the same impact as he did earlier in the campaign.

The need for help in goal has also become clear cut over the last month or so. Neither Cam Talbot or Kaapo Kahkonen has given Minnesota reason to believe they can hang tough during a seven-game playoff series. Marc-Andre Fleury has been floated as a potential stopgap here, and it isn't difficult to get on board with that idea.

Guerin should also be in the market to add a bit of sandpaper on the blue line—an element his current defensive core is sorely lacking. There are a few players who fit the bill, such as Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers. He wouldn't move the needle alone, but adding a handful of players to help slow this free fall would send an important message to the locker room.

With a long list of needs and a brutal cap crunch coming over the next few years, the time is now for the Wild to be bold as the trade deadline approaches.

— Franklin Steele