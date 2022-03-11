WWE 2K22: Full Roster Rundown, Most Accurate and Egregious Superstar Ratings

Credit: WWE.com

After almost two-and-a-half years, the wait is finally over. WWE 2K22 is available everywhere Friday, and already reviews are pouring in with wrestling fans and gamers alike excited to experience everything it has to offer.

The game features arguably one of the most star-studded rosters in WWE video game history and does an excellent job of combining the past with the present and attempting to feature everyone from the active roster. That includes many notable names released over the last year, whose involvement in 2K22 makes it that much more of a must-buy.

Legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and the entire original New World Order are among the playable characters as well. Additionally, nearly 30 more Superstars will be a part of separate DLC packs set to be released in the months to come.

Below is the complete listing of WWE 2K22's roster along with every known Superstar rating. Also, check out the top picks for whose ratings were accurate and others that can be considered to be egregious.

WWE 2K22 Ratings

Character Rating Roman Reigns 95 Brock Lesnar 94 The Rock 93 The Undertaker (1998) 93 Hollywood Hulk Hogan 93 John Cena 92 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin 92 The Undertaker (2002) 92 Becky Lynch 92 Hulk Hogan 91 AJ Styles 91 Bobby Lashley 91 Drew McIntyre 91 Edge 91 The Undertaker (WrestleMania 36) 91 The Undertaker (2010) 91 Bret Hart 91 Seth Rollins 91 The Undertaker 90 Charlotte Flair 90 Asuka 90 Finn Balor (Demon) 90 Braun Strowman 90 Eddie Guerrero 90 Kevin Nash (nWo) 90 Rey Mysterio (2022) 90 Scott Hall (nWo) 90 The Miz (2011) 90 Kane (2008) 90 Seth Rollins (2020) 88 Randy Orton 88 Bayley 88 King Nakamura 88 Ric Flair 88 Booker T 88 Goldberg 88 Trish Stratus 88 Kofi Kingston 88 'Macho Man' Randy Savage 88 Ultimate Warrior 88 Rey Mysterio (2009) 88 Rey Mysterio (2011) 88 Sasha Banks 88 Andre the Giant 88 The Undertaker (1995) 88 Syxx (nWo) 88 Andre the Giant 88 JBL 88 Farooq 88 Kevin Nash 88 Beth Phoenix 87 Big E 87 Chyna 87 Finn Balor 87 Rey Mysterio (2006) 87 Rey Mysterio (December 2009) 87 Eddie Guerrero (1997) 87 Scott Hall 87 Bianca Belair 86 King Woods 86 Jerry 'The King' Lawler 86 Rey Mysterio (2008) 86 Rhea Ripley 86 The Miz 86 Xavier Woods 86 WALTER 86 Samoa Joe 86 Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart 86 Sheamus 85 Kevin Owens 85 Jeff Hardy 85 Jey Uso 85 Jimmy Uso 85 Riddle 85 Jake Roberts 85 Roddy Piper 85 X-Pac 85 William Regal 85 Road Dogg Jesse James 85 Ted DiBiase 85 Damian Priest 84 Alexa Bliss 84 Cesaro 84 Natalya 84 Rey Mysterio (2005) 84 Tommaso Ciampa 84 Shayna Baszler 84 Karrion Kross 84 Razor Ramon 84 Dolph Ziggler 82 Io Shirai 82 Kane 82 Montez Ford 82 Nikki A.S.H. 82 Ricochet 82 Johnny Gargano 82 Tyler Bate 82 Nia Jax 82 Rey Mysterio Jr. 82 Rey Mysterio (1996) 82 Happy Corbin 81 Robert Roode 81 Apollo Crews 81 Ivar 81 Pete Dunne 81 Santos Escobar 81 Shelton Benjamin 81 Lacey Evans 81 Raquel Gonzalez 81 Kay Lee Ray 81 Kyle O'Reilly 81 Mickie James 81 Ember Moon 81 Big Boss Man 81 Angelo Dawkins 80 Austin Theory 80 Sami Zayn 80 Erik 80 Toni Storm 80 Mandy Rose 80 Mansoor 80 Fabian Aichner 80 MVP 80 Roderick Strong 80 Dolph Ziggler (2009) 80 Keith Lee 80 John Morrison 80 Isiah "Swerve" Scott 80 Timothy Thatcher 80 Carmella 79 Dominik Mysterio 79 Angel Garza 79 Kushida 79 Drew Gulak 79 Dexter Lumis 79 Cameron Grimes 79 Joaquin Wilde 79 Marcel Barthel 79 Naomi 79 Sonya Deville 79 Dakota Kai 79 Maryse 79 Mia Yim 79 Tegan Nox 79 Peyton Royce 79 Raul Mendoza 79 Jordan Devlin 79 Shane McMahon 79 Gran Metalik 79 Papa Shango 79 R-Truth 77 Liv Morgan 77 Jinder Mahal 77 Otis 77 Shotzi 77 Humberto Carrillo 77 Candice LeRae 77 Mustafa Ali 77 Billie Kay 77 Fandango 77 Trent Seven 77 Alexander Wolfe 77 Tyler Breeze 77 Stephanie McMahon 77 Danny Burch 77 Murphy 77 Chad Gable 76 Cedric Alexander 76 T-Bar 76 Mace 76 Mr. McMahon 76 Titus O'Neil 76 Oney Lorcan 76 Reckoning 76 Elias 75 Akira Tozawa 75 Tamina 75 Lince Dorado 75 Dana Brooke 74 Kalisto 74 The Brian Kendrick 74 Slapjack 71 Lana 71 Tucker 71 Ariya Daivari 70 Eric Bischoff (nWo) 69

Accurate: Roman Reigns (95)

The Head of the Table is far from the same competitor he was in the last WWE 2K game. He's evolved immensely, and his heel presentation was one of the things fans were looking forward to about this new installment.

Only an elite few can say they've hit the 95 rating or higher in a WWE 2K game, and this isn't the first time Reigns has hit that milestone, but it's more fitting this year than ever before considering the dominant tear he's been on for the last two years.

The Tribal Chief has been the universal champion since 2020 and has knocked off a majority of the top names WWE 2K22 has on its roster.

Expect similar brutality from Reigns in the virtual world.

Egregious: Chad Gable (76) and Otis (77)

Assuming the 2K developers starting compiling the Superstars ratings around the time the roster was finalized (which would have been right after WrestleMania 37), it's understandable Alpha Academy would be ranked so low.

That was well before they found their groove as a team and won the Raw Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro. Despite that, Gable and Otis have always been credible competitors and should be ranked higher than they are.

Gable had already held multiple tag team titles in WWE with the likes of Jason Jordan and Robert Roode. As for Otis, he won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2020, so although he accomplished nearly nothing in 2021, a 77 is still a bit low for him.

Accurate: AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre (91)

Styles, Lashley and McIntyre all had excellent years in WWE in 2021, and it's only appropriate that they're ranked as high as they are in 2K22.

The Phenomenal One stayed away from the WWE Championship picture for almost all of 2021 and yet he remained a regular on Raw as one-half of the Raw tag team champions with Omos.

Regardless of where he's positioned on the card, Styles always delivers any time he steps into the ring and that explains his 91 rating.

Both Lashley and McIntyre find themselves at that same number for good reason. They held the WWE Championship for an ample amount of time and were booked to look dominant more often than not. They're right where they belong among the elite in the low 90s.

Egregious: Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley (86)

Belair and Ripley were on the top of WWE in 2021 for as long as McIntyre and Lashley if not longer. Both women walked out of WrestleMania 37 as champions, and all signs seemed to point toward them taking over.

The EST of WWE has managed to do just that by overcoming every opponent in her way, and The Nightmare has remained over with the audience despite how badly she's been booked at times.

Their ratings could be worse, but 86 seems too low for two women who have killed it as much as they have. They are well above The Miz and Xavier Woods, who also find themselves in the 86 club but don't feel remotely as special on the whole.

Accurate: Elias (75)

Prior to looking at the long list of Superstars confirmed for WWE 2K22, there's a good chance you forgot Elias was still with the company. That's because he hasn't appeared on Raw since last July when he lost to Jaxson Ryker, who isn't even employed by the company anymore.

He didn't appear all that regularly during his most recent run on the red brand, but when he did show up, he was positioned as a stepping stone for other stars. In other words, the 75 rating makes complete sense given what's happened with Elias.

His pre-match concerts are a nice touch to this year's game, but the lousy rating speaks for itself and is entirely the fault of the company for not doing more with him.

Egregious: Sami Zayn (80) and Io Shirai (82)

Zayn has been one of the best parts of WWE programming for the past two years. Thus, the only explanation for him being ranked so low is that the company's conspiracy against him is still active.

In all seriousness, he is an extremely talented competitor and has had a handful of quality matches over the last year. He does quite a bit of talking but never ceases to back it up and deserves better than an 80 rating.

Shirai, former NXT women's champion, didn't fare much better with a rating of 82. It's been a while since that reign ended, but it lasted nearly 10 months, and that's in addition to the time she spent as NXT women's tag team champion in the latter half of 2021.

The Genius of the Sky is every bit the wrestler the women of Raw and SmackDown are and should be recognized for her greatness in future installments.

