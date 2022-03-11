X

    WWE 2K22: Full Roster Rundown, Most Accurate and Egregious Superstar Ratings

    Roman Reigns rules over his virtual competition in WWE 2K22.
    After almost two-and-a-half years, the wait is finally over. WWE 2K22 is available everywhere Friday, and already reviews are pouring in with wrestling fans and gamers alike excited to experience everything it has to offer.

    The game features arguably one of the most star-studded rosters in WWE video game history and does an excellent job of combining the past with the present and attempting to feature everyone from the active roster. That includes many notable names released over the last year, whose involvement in 2K22 makes it that much more of a must-buy.

    Legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and the entire original New World Order are among the playable characters as well. Additionally, nearly 30 more Superstars will be a part of separate DLC packs set to be released in the months to come.

    Below is the complete listing of WWE 2K22's roster along with every known Superstar rating. Also, check out the top picks for whose ratings were accurate and others that can be considered to be egregious.

                 

    WWE 2K22 Ratings

    CharacterRating
    Roman Reigns95
    Brock Lesnar94
    The Rock93
    The Undertaker (1998)93
    Hollywood Hulk Hogan93
    John Cena92
    'Stone Cold' Steve Austin92
    The Undertaker (2002)92
    Becky Lynch92
    Hulk Hogan91
    AJ Styles91 
    Bobby Lashley91
    Drew McIntyre91 
    Edge91
    The Undertaker (WrestleMania 36)91
    The Undertaker (2010)91
    Bret Hart91
    Seth Rollins91 
    The Undertaker90
    Charlotte Flair90
    Asuka90
    Finn Balor (Demon)90
    Braun Strowman90
    Eddie Guerrero90 
    Kevin Nash (nWo)90 
    Rey Mysterio (2022)90 
    Scott Hall (nWo)90 
    The Miz (2011)90 
    Kane (2008)90
    Seth Rollins (2020)88
    Randy Orton88
    Bayley88 
    King Nakamura88
    Ric Flair88
    Booker T88 
    Goldberg88
    Trish Stratus88
    Kofi Kingston88 
    'Macho Man' Randy Savage88 
    Ultimate Warrior88
    Rey Mysterio (2009)88 
    Rey Mysterio (2011)88 
    Sasha Banks88
    Andre the Giant88
    The Undertaker (1995)88
    Syxx (nWo)88
    JBL88
    Farooq88
    Kevin Nash88
    Beth Phoenix87 
    Big E87 
    Chyna87 
    Finn Balor87 
    Rey Mysterio (2006)87
    Rey Mysterio (December 2009)87 
    Eddie Guerrero (1997)87
    Scott Hall87
    Bianca Belair86 
    King Woods86 
    Jerry 'The King' Lawler86
    Rey Mysterio (2008)86 
    Rhea Ripley86 
    The Miz86 
    Xavier Woods86
    WALTER86
    Samoa Joe86
    Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart86
    Sheamus85
    Kevin Owens85
    Jeff Hardy85
    Jey Uso85
    Jimmy Uso85 
    Riddle85 
    Jake Roberts85
    Roddy Piper85
    X-Pac85
    William Regal85
    Road Dogg Jesse James85
    Ted DiBiase85
    Damian Priest84
    Alexa Bliss84 
    Cesaro84 
    Natalya84 
    Rey Mysterio (2005)84 
    Tommaso Ciampa84
    Shayna Baszler84 
    Karrion Kross84
    Razor Ramon84
    Dolph Ziggler82
    Io Shirai82 
    Kane82 
    Montez Ford82 
    Nikki A.S.H.82 
    Ricochet82 
    Johnny Gargano82
    Tyler Bate82
    Nia Jax82
    Rey Mysterio Jr.82
    Rey Mysterio (1996)82
    Happy Corbin81 
    Robert Roode81
    Apollo Crews81
    Ivar81
    Pete Dunne81
    Santos Escobar81
    Shelton Benjamin81
    Lacey Evans81
    Raquel Gonzalez81
    Kay Lee Ray81 
    Kyle O'Reilly81
    Mickie James81
    Ember Moon81
    Big Boss Man81 
    Angelo Dawkins80 
    Austin Theory80 
    Sami Zayn80 
    Erik80
    Toni Storm80
    Mandy Rose80
    Mansoor80
    Fabian Aichner80
    MVP80
    Roderick Strong80
    Dolph Ziggler (2009)80
    Keith Lee80
    John Morrison80
    Isiah "Swerve" Scott80
    Timothy Thatcher80
    Carmella79 
    Dominik Mysterio79 
    Angel Garza79
    Kushida79
    Drew Gulak79
    Dexter Lumis79
    Cameron Grimes79
    Joaquin Wilde79
    Marcel Barthel79
    Naomi79 
    Sonya Deville79
    Dakota Kai79
    Maryse79
    Mia Yim79
    Tegan Nox79
    Peyton Royce79
    Raul Mendoza79
    Jordan Devlin79
    Shane McMahon79
    Gran Metalik79
    Papa Shango79
    R-Truth77
    Liv Morgan77 
    Jinder Mahal77
    Otis77
    Shotzi77
    Humberto Carrillo77
    Candice LeRae77
    Mustafa Ali77
    Billie Kay77
    Fandango77
    Trent Seven77
    Alexander Wolfe77
    Tyler Breeze77
    Stephanie McMahon77
    Danny Burch77
    Murphy77
    Chad Gable76
    Cedric Alexander76
    T-Bar76
    Mace76
    Mr. McMahon76
    Titus O'Neil76
    Oney Lorcan76
    Reckoning76
    Elias75
    Akira Tozawa75 
    Tamina75
    Lince Dorado75
    Dana Brooke74
    Kalisto74
    The Brian Kendrick74
    Slapjack71
    Lana71
    Tucker71
    Ariya Daivari70 
    Eric Bischoff (nWo)69 

               

    Accurate: Roman Reigns (95)

    The Head of the Table is far from the same competitor he was in the last WWE 2K game. He's evolved immensely, and his heel presentation was one of the things fans were looking forward to about this new installment.

    Only an elite few can say they've hit the 95 rating or higher in a WWE 2K game, and this isn't the first time Reigns has hit that milestone, but it's more fitting this year than ever before considering the dominant tear he's been on for the last two years.

    The Tribal Chief has been the universal champion since 2020 and has knocked off a majority of the top names WWE 2K22 has on its roster.

    Expect similar brutality from Reigns in the virtual world.

             

    Egregious: Chad Gable (76) and Otis (77)

    Assuming the 2K developers starting compiling the Superstars ratings around the time the roster was finalized (which would have been right after WrestleMania 37), it's understandable Alpha Academy would be ranked so low.

    That was well before they found their groove as a team and won the Raw Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro. Despite that, Gable and Otis have always been credible competitors and should be ranked higher than they are.

    Gable had already held multiple tag team titles in WWE with the likes of Jason Jordan and Robert Roode. As for Otis, he won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2020, so although he accomplished nearly nothing in 2021, a 77 is still a bit low for him.

            

    Accurate: AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre (91)

    Styles, Lashley and McIntyre all had excellent years in WWE in 2021, and it's only appropriate that they're ranked as high as they are in 2K22.

    The Phenomenal One stayed away from the WWE Championship picture for almost all of 2021 and yet he remained a regular on Raw as one-half of the Raw tag team champions with Omos.

    Regardless of where he's positioned on the card, Styles always delivers any time he steps into the ring and that explains his 91 rating.

    Both Lashley and McIntyre find themselves at that same number for good reason. They held the WWE Championship for an ample amount of time and were booked to look dominant more often than not. They're right where they belong among the elite in the low 90s.

               

    Egregious: Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley (86)

    Belair and Ripley were on the top of WWE in 2021 for as long as McIntyre and Lashley if not longer. Both women walked out of WrestleMania 37 as champions, and all signs seemed to point toward them taking over.

    The EST of WWE has managed to do just that by overcoming every opponent in her way, and The Nightmare has remained over with the audience despite how badly she's been booked at times.

    Their ratings could be worse, but 86 seems too low for two women who have killed it as much as they have. They are well above The Miz and Xavier Woods, who also find themselves in the 86 club but don't feel remotely as special on the whole.

             

    Accurate: Elias (75)

    Prior to looking at the long list of Superstars confirmed for WWE 2K22, there's a good chance you forgot Elias was still with the company. That's because he hasn't appeared on Raw since last July when he lost to Jaxson Ryker, who isn't even employed by the company anymore.

    He didn't appear all that regularly during his most recent run on the red brand, but when he did show up, he was positioned as a stepping stone for other stars. In other words, the 75 rating makes complete sense given what's happened with Elias.

    His pre-match concerts are a nice touch to this year's game, but the lousy rating speaks for itself and is entirely the fault of the company for not doing more with him.

             

    Egregious: Sami Zayn (80) and Io Shirai (82)

    Zayn has been one of the best parts of WWE programming for the past two years. Thus, the only explanation for him being ranked so low is that the company's conspiracy against him is still active.

    In all seriousness, he is an extremely talented competitor and has had a handful of quality matches over the last year. He does quite a bit of talking but never ceases to back it up and deserves better than an 80 rating.

    Shirai, former NXT women's champion, didn't fare much better with a rating of 82. It's been a while since that reign ended, but it lasted nearly 10 months, and that's in addition to the time she spent as NXT women's tag team champion in the latter half of 2021.

    The Genius of the Sky is every bit the wrestler the women of Raw and SmackDown are and should be recognized for her greatness in future installments.

            

    Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.

