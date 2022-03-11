WWE 2K22: Full Roster Rundown, Most Accurate and Egregious Superstar Ratings

WWE 2K22: Full Roster Rundown, Most Accurate and Egregious Superstar RatingsMarch 11, 2022
After almost two-and-a-half years, the wait is finally over. WWE 2K22 is available everywhere Friday, and already reviews are pouring in with wrestling fans and gamers alike excited to experience everything it has to offer.
The game features arguably one of the most star-studded rosters in WWE video game history and does an excellent job of combining the past with the present and attempting to feature everyone from the active roster. That includes many notable names released over the last year, whose involvement in 2K22 makes it that much more of a must-buy.
Legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and the entire original New World Order are among the playable characters as well. Additionally, nearly 30 more Superstars will be a part of separate DLC packs set to be released in the months to come.
Below is the complete listing of WWE 2K22's roster along with every known Superstar rating. Also, check out the top picks for whose ratings were accurate and others that can be considered to be egregious.
WWE 2K22 Ratings
|Character
|Rating
|Roman Reigns
|95
|Brock Lesnar
|94
|The Rock
|93
|The Undertaker (1998)
|93
|Hollywood Hulk Hogan
|93
|John Cena
|92
|'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
|92
|The Undertaker (2002)
|92
|Becky Lynch
|92
|Hulk Hogan
|91
|AJ Styles
|91
|Bobby Lashley
|91
|Drew McIntyre
|91
|Edge
|91
|The Undertaker (WrestleMania 36)
|91
|The Undertaker (2010)
|91
|Bret Hart
|91
|Seth Rollins
|91
|The Undertaker
|90
|Charlotte Flair
|90
|Asuka
|90
|Finn Balor (Demon)
|90
|Braun Strowman
|90
|Eddie Guerrero
|90
|Kevin Nash (nWo)
|90
|Rey Mysterio (2022)
|90
|Scott Hall (nWo)
|90
|The Miz (2011)
|90
|Kane (2008)
|90
|Seth Rollins (2020)
|88
|Randy Orton
|88
|Bayley
|88
|King Nakamura
|88
|Ric Flair
|88
|Booker T
|88
|Goldberg
|88
|Trish Stratus
|88
|Kofi Kingston
|88
|'Macho Man' Randy Savage
|88
|Ultimate Warrior
|88
|Rey Mysterio (2009)
|88
|Rey Mysterio (2011)
|88
|Sasha Banks
|88
|Andre the Giant
|88
|The Undertaker (1995)
|88
|Syxx (nWo)
|88
|Andre the Giant
|88
|JBL
|88
|Farooq
|88
|Kevin Nash
|88
|Beth Phoenix
|87
|Big E
|87
|Chyna
|87
|Finn Balor
|87
|Rey Mysterio (2006)
|87
|Rey Mysterio (December 2009)
|87
|Eddie Guerrero (1997)
|87
|Scott Hall
|87
|Bianca Belair
|86
|King Woods
|86
|Jerry 'The King' Lawler
|86
|Rey Mysterio (2008)
|86
|Rhea Ripley
|86
|The Miz
|86
|Xavier Woods
|86
|WALTER
|86
|Samoa Joe
|86
|Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart
|86
|Sheamus
|85
|Kevin Owens
|85
|Jeff Hardy
|85
|Jey Uso
|85
|Jimmy Uso
|85
|Riddle
|85
|Jake Roberts
|85
|Roddy Piper
|85
|X-Pac
|85
|William Regal
|85
|Road Dogg Jesse James
|85
|Ted DiBiase
|85
|Damian Priest
|84
|Alexa Bliss
|84
|Cesaro
|84
|Natalya
|84
|Rey Mysterio (2005)
|84
|Tommaso Ciampa
|84
|Shayna Baszler
|84
|Karrion Kross
|84
|Razor Ramon
|84
|Dolph Ziggler
|82
|Io Shirai
|82
|Kane
|82
|Montez Ford
|82
|Nikki A.S.H.
|82
|Ricochet
|82
|Johnny Gargano
|82
|Tyler Bate
|82
|Nia Jax
|82
|Rey Mysterio Jr.
|82
|Rey Mysterio (1996)
|82
|Happy Corbin
|81
|Robert Roode
|81
|Apollo Crews
|81
|Ivar
|81
|Pete Dunne
|81
|Santos Escobar
|81
|Shelton Benjamin
|81
|Lacey Evans
|81
|Raquel Gonzalez
|81
|Kay Lee Ray
|81
|Kyle O'Reilly
|81
|Mickie James
|81
|Ember Moon
|81
|Big Boss Man
|81
|Angelo Dawkins
|80
|Austin Theory
|80
|Sami Zayn
|80
|Erik
|80
|Toni Storm
|80
|Mandy Rose
|80
|Mansoor
|80
|Fabian Aichner
|80
|MVP
|80
|Roderick Strong
|80
|Dolph Ziggler (2009)
|80
|Keith Lee
|80
|John Morrison
|80
|Isiah "Swerve" Scott
|80
|Timothy Thatcher
|80
|Carmella
|79
|Dominik Mysterio
|79
|Angel Garza
|79
|Kushida
|79
|Drew Gulak
|79
|Dexter Lumis
|79
|Cameron Grimes
|79
|Joaquin Wilde
|79
|Marcel Barthel
|79
|Naomi
|79
|Sonya Deville
|79
|Dakota Kai
|79
|Maryse
|79
|Mia Yim
|79
|Tegan Nox
|79
|Peyton Royce
|79
|Raul Mendoza
|79
|Jordan Devlin
|79
|Shane McMahon
|79
|Gran Metalik
|79
|Papa Shango
|79
|R-Truth
|77
|Liv Morgan
|77
|Jinder Mahal
|77
|Otis
|77
|Shotzi
|77
|Humberto Carrillo
|77
|Candice LeRae
|77
|Mustafa Ali
|77
|Billie Kay
|77
|Fandango
|77
|Trent Seven
|77
|Alexander Wolfe
|77
|Tyler Breeze
|77
|Stephanie McMahon
|77
|Danny Burch
|77
|Murphy
|77
|Chad Gable
|76
|Cedric Alexander
|76
|T-Bar
|76
|Mace
|76
|Mr. McMahon
|76
|Titus O'Neil
|76
|Oney Lorcan
|76
|Reckoning
|76
|Elias
|75
|Akira Tozawa
|75
|Tamina
|75
|Lince Dorado
|75
|Dana Brooke
|74
|Kalisto
|74
|The Brian Kendrick
|74
|Slapjack
|71
|Lana
|71
|Tucker
|71
|Ariya Daivari
|70
|Eric Bischoff (nWo)
|69
Accurate: Roman Reigns (95)
The Head of the Table is far from the same competitor he was in the last WWE 2K game. He's evolved immensely, and his heel presentation was one of the things fans were looking forward to about this new installment.
Only an elite few can say they've hit the 95 rating or higher in a WWE 2K game, and this isn't the first time Reigns has hit that milestone, but it's more fitting this year than ever before considering the dominant tear he's been on for the last two years.
The Tribal Chief has been the universal champion since 2020 and has knocked off a majority of the top names WWE 2K22 has on its roster.
Expect similar brutality from Reigns in the virtual world.
Egregious: Chad Gable (76) and Otis (77)
Assuming the 2K developers starting compiling the Superstars ratings around the time the roster was finalized (which would have been right after WrestleMania 37), it's understandable Alpha Academy would be ranked so low.
That was well before they found their groove as a team and won the Raw Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro. Despite that, Gable and Otis have always been credible competitors and should be ranked higher than they are.
Gable had already held multiple tag team titles in WWE with the likes of Jason Jordan and Robert Roode. As for Otis, he won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2020, so although he accomplished nearly nothing in 2021, a 77 is still a bit low for him.
Accurate: AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre (91)
Styles, Lashley and McIntyre all had excellent years in WWE in 2021, and it's only appropriate that they're ranked as high as they are in 2K22.
The Phenomenal One stayed away from the WWE Championship picture for almost all of 2021 and yet he remained a regular on Raw as one-half of the Raw tag team champions with Omos.
Regardless of where he's positioned on the card, Styles always delivers any time he steps into the ring and that explains his 91 rating.
Both Lashley and McIntyre find themselves at that same number for good reason. They held the WWE Championship for an ample amount of time and were booked to look dominant more often than not. They're right where they belong among the elite in the low 90s.
Egregious: Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley (86)
Belair and Ripley were on the top of WWE in 2021 for as long as McIntyre and Lashley if not longer. Both women walked out of WrestleMania 37 as champions, and all signs seemed to point toward them taking over.
The EST of WWE has managed to do just that by overcoming every opponent in her way, and The Nightmare has remained over with the audience despite how badly she's been booked at times.
Their ratings could be worse, but 86 seems too low for two women who have killed it as much as they have. They are well above The Miz and Xavier Woods, who also find themselves in the 86 club but don't feel remotely as special on the whole.
Accurate: Elias (75)
Prior to looking at the long list of Superstars confirmed for WWE 2K22, there's a good chance you forgot Elias was still with the company. That's because he hasn't appeared on Raw since last July when he lost to Jaxson Ryker, who isn't even employed by the company anymore.
He didn't appear all that regularly during his most recent run on the red brand, but when he did show up, he was positioned as a stepping stone for other stars. In other words, the 75 rating makes complete sense given what's happened with Elias.
His pre-match concerts are a nice touch to this year's game, but the lousy rating speaks for itself and is entirely the fault of the company for not doing more with him.
Egregious: Sami Zayn (80) and Io Shirai (82)
Zayn has been one of the best parts of WWE programming for the past two years. Thus, the only explanation for him being ranked so low is that the company's conspiracy against him is still active.
In all seriousness, he is an extremely talented competitor and has had a handful of quality matches over the last year. He does quite a bit of talking but never ceases to back it up and deserves better than an 80 rating.
Shirai, former NXT women's champion, didn't fare much better with a rating of 82. It's been a while since that reign ended, but it lasted nearly 10 months, and that's in addition to the time she spent as NXT women's tag team champion in the latter half of 2021.
The Genius of the Sky is every bit the wrestler the women of Raw and SmackDown are and should be recognized for her greatness in future installments.
