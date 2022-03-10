NBA Head Coaches on the Hot Seat Entering Season's Final Month

1 of 4

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers

2021-22 Record: 40-24, third in the East

The Sixers are still in their honeymoon period with James Harden and just two-and-a-half games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 1 overall seed. Joel Embiid is playing like an MVP, and Tyrese Maxey should be a candidate for Most Improved Player.

With that being said, what happens if Philly loses in the first round? Landing a top seed in the East could still mean a first-round matchup with a Brooklyn Nets team featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (for all games if the vaccine mandate is lifted by mid-April) and Ben Simmons. Playing a tough Toronto Raptors team is no easy series, either.

Rivers' teams have melted down in the playoffs before both in Philly and with the Los Angeles Clippers. He almost certainly won't lose his job this offseason, but a shocking first-round exit—perhaps one that began with a big lead—could have him on the hot seat going into next year, especially with Embiid and Harden built to win now.

Dwane Casey, Detroit Pistons

2021-22 Record: 18-48, 14th in the East

Having one of the worst records in the NBA can naturally put you on the hot seat, fair or not. After being named Coach of the Year with the Toronto Raptors and subsequently fired in 2018, Casey probably doesn't feel too safe no matter how his teams finish.

The Pistons weren't supposed to win this season, but this could mark three straight years of 20 wins or fewer. Casey was originally brought on in 2018 to lead a playoff contender that featured Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. Now, not a single player from the 2018-19 roster is still on this Pistons squad.

We could also see a mutual parting here a la Mike Budenholzer and the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, with Casey getting out of his contract if a job opens up on a team more ready to win.

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

2021-22 Record: 41-24, fourth in the West

In eight years in Utah, Snyder is set to lead the Jazz to their sixth playoff appearance. He's never won fewer than 38 games in a season, maxing out at 52 a year ago.

So why should he be worried about his job?

This comes down to a lack of playoff success, something Dwane Casey got axed for in 2018 despite winning 59 regular-season games. Utah has yet to make it out of the second round with Snyder at the helm, twice bowing out in the first round.

This roster is only getting more expensive with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert set to make nearly $68 million by themselves next year. New Jazz CEO Danny Ainge may want to make his own head coaching hire should Utah suffer another disappointing first- or second-round exit.