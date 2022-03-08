Big East Tournament 2022: Basketball Bracket and Championship Picks

2 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Motivation differs for every team entering a conference tournament.

In the Big East, Xavier is on a mission to steer away from the NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble after a five-game losing streak.

We might not be talking about Xavier's bubble situation if it closed out a win over Providence at Dunkin' Donuts Center on February 23. Providence won that game in triple overtime and clinched the Big East regular-season title in its next game.

Xavier ended its losing skid with a 22-point over the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. That is not much of an accomplishment this season, but it did wonders for the team's mentality going into Madison Square Garden.

Providence has been known to make slow starts and contest tight games. Three of its past four wins came in overtime.

The Friars have the disadvantage of not having played for more than a week because they were off on the final Saturday of the regular season in the 11-team league.

Xavier will have a game under its legs at MSG against the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, and that could help shake off whatever jitters the team may have.

The Musketeers should enter their quarterfinal clash with Providence with some confidence from the teams' previous meeting.

A win over Providence would likely boost the Musketeers off the "Last Four In" line, which is where ESPN's Joe Lunardi has them entering Tuesday.

Xavier might not go on to win the tournament, but it will do enough to avoid a sweat on Selection Sunday.