Players Championship 2022: Favorites, Sleepers and Tournament Preview

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas comes into The Players Championship as the favorite to win the tournament he won 12 month ago.

Thomas sits at +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000) on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the trophy at TPC Sawgrass.

Thomas has two other Top 12 finishes at the top non-major event on the PGA Tour.

The 28-year-old shot 64 and 68 on the weekend to win The Players last season and he has five rounds of 68 or lower in his last two tournaments.

Thomas landed in a tie for eighth at the WM Phoenix Open and took sixth at the Genesis Invitational as part of the PGA Tour's west coast swing in February.

All of his rounds in those two events were 70 or better, and that consistency should help him move up the leaderboard early at TPC Sawgrass.

Thomas' form and recent success on the course should make him one of the favored golfers to bet to win outright.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm enters TPC Sawgrass off an average performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rahm did not break 70 on his way to a tie for 17th at Bay Hill. His best score was a second-round 70.

Rahm has been inside the Top 20 for most of the PGA Tour season, but he has a single top-five finish from the west coast swing.

The Spaniard tied for third at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January and then placed in a tie for 10th, tie for 21st and tie for 17th in his next three events.

Rahm has been consistent enough to assume he will be in the Top 20 again at TPC Sawgrass, but he needs to drop a few more birdies to land on the front page of the leaderboard.