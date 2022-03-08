NCAA Tournament 2022: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Start of Championship Week

3 of 5

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Florida Gators

On the surface, this may seem positive. However, the Gators desperately need a reason to have their stock improve. They're probably on the wrong side of the cut line.

Florida missed its final regular-season chance for a marquee win, losing to Kentucky by eight points. The Gators simply must defeat Texas A&M in the SEC tourney second round and then top-seeded Auburn in the quarters to have a place in the bubble conversation.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The dilemma with Rutgers is the potential for a deep run compared to the unsurprising possibility of an immediate exit. While the Scarlet Knights have basically beaten everyone of note in the Big Ten, they barely avoided falling to Indiana and Penn State to close the regular season and have a handful of bad losses.

Rutgers' opening game—expected to be against Iowa, barring an upset from Northwestern or Nebraska—is massive for the team's NCAA tournament hopes.

SMU Mustangs

During the final week of the regular season, SMU edged past Cincinnati and Tulane. Dropping either game could've been disastrous, but those victories kept a second Quadrant 3 loss off the resume.

Short of celebrating an AAC title, the Mustangs should be hoping to take on Memphis in the semifinals and snag a quality win.

Wyoming Cowboys

Just beat UNLV. That's the challenge for Wyoming, which should be on the proper side of the cut line as the Mountain West tourney begins. But with four losses in the last seven games—including a Quadrant 3 letdown at New Mexico—the Pokes aren't comfortable.

They capped the regular season with an overtime win against Fresno State to prevent a further slide.