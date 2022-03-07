ACC Tournament 2022: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

ACC Tournament 2022: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and PredictionsMarch 7, 2022
Duke's farewell tour for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski hit a bit of a bump Saturday night, when the Blue Devils lost to the rival North Carolina Tar Heels in Krzyzewski's final game in charge at Cameron Indoor Stadium. They could make it up to him by making this a March to remember for the program.
Between Tuesday and Saturday, the 2022 ACC tournament is set to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Heading into the event, Duke is the clear favorite to win the competition, and capturing that title would be a nice way for the Blue Devils to bounce back from their loss in their regular-season finale.
An automatic bid for the men's NCAA tournament will be on the line in the ACC tourney, but Duke will be heading to March Madness even if it doesn't win the conference tournament title. Still, the Blue Devils will be eager to win their 16th ACC tournament championship during Krzyzewski's tenure.
Duke will be the No. 1 seed and is one of four teams that received a double bye into the quarterfinals. The ACC tournament will begin with three first-round matchups featuring the Nos. 10-15 seeds.
Here's the schedule for this year's ACC tourney, followed by odds and predictions for the event.
2022 ACC Tournament Schedule
1st Round (Tuesday)
Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network
2nd Round (Wednesday)
Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, noon ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Game 7: No. 6 Virginia vs. Game 3 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner, noon, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Semifinals (Friday)
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Championship (Saturday)
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Odds to Win ACC Tournament Title
Duke: -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
North Carolina: +800 (bet $100 to win $800)
Wake Forest: +1000
Virginia Tech: +1000
Notre Dame: +1000
Miami: +1100
Virginia: +1800
Syracuse: +5000
Florida State: +6000
Clemson: +8000
NC State: +10000
Louisville: +12000
Georgia Tech: +15000
Pittsburgh: +20000
Boston College: +25000
Tournament Predictions
It likely isn't going to be difficult for Duke to reach the championship game of the ACC tournament. It will face the winner of No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse in the quarterfinals, and then it will likely take on either No. 4 Miami or No. 5 Wake Forest in the semis. The Blue Devils will almost certainly beat any of those teams.
Among Duke's five regular-season losses were defeats against Miami and Florida State. But those were games that could have easily swung the other way, and with the stakes raised, the Blue Devils will show that they are a better team than the Seminoles and Hurricanes if they run into either team.
While Duke should advance out of the top half of the bracket, the bottom half could go numerous ways. No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 6 Virginia and No. 7 Virginia Tech could all end up in the tournament's championship game.
Notre Dame and North Carolina will be heading to the NCAA tournament regardless of how they fare in the ACC tourney. It would still be nice for either team to win the conference tournament, but it's not necessary.
On the other hand, Virginia Tech needs to have a strong showing if it hopes to make it to March Madness. The Hokies entered the bracketology picture by winning nine of 10 games before losing their regular-season finale at Clemson, so they will be looking to recapture their momentum in Brooklyn.
Virginia Tech is a dark horse to win the ACC tournament, as forwards Keve Aluma (15.4 points per game) and Justyn Mutts (10.3) could lead the Hokies on a deep run. They are capable of taking down Notre Dame and North Carolina to make it to the final. And the prediction here is that's what they will do.
That will set up a matchup between Duke and Virginia Tech for the ACC tournament championship. Although the Hokies will have made an impressive run to get to the championship game, they likely won't have enough to take down the Blue Devils.
Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero has been one of the top players in the country this season. He leads a talented lineup that features plenty of other youngsters enjoying success. And there will be just too much offense produced by that group for Virginia Tech to keep up.
So in Krzyzewski's final season, he will guide Duke to the ACC tournament title one last time. That may only be the beginning too—the Blue Devils' talent may mean there are more exciting moments to come during March Madness.
Prediction: Duke beats Virginia Tech in championship game.
