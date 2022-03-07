ACC Tournament 2022: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

3 of 3

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

It likely isn't going to be difficult for Duke to reach the championship game of the ACC tournament. It will face the winner of No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse in the quarterfinals, and then it will likely take on either No. 4 Miami or No. 5 Wake Forest in the semis. The Blue Devils will almost certainly beat any of those teams.

Among Duke's five regular-season losses were defeats against Miami and Florida State. But those were games that could have easily swung the other way, and with the stakes raised, the Blue Devils will show that they are a better team than the Seminoles and Hurricanes if they run into either team.

While Duke should advance out of the top half of the bracket, the bottom half could go numerous ways. No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 6 Virginia and No. 7 Virginia Tech could all end up in the tournament's championship game.

Notre Dame and North Carolina will be heading to the NCAA tournament regardless of how they fare in the ACC tourney. It would still be nice for either team to win the conference tournament, but it's not necessary.

On the other hand, Virginia Tech needs to have a strong showing if it hopes to make it to March Madness. The Hokies entered the bracketology picture by winning nine of 10 games before losing their regular-season finale at Clemson, so they will be looking to recapture their momentum in Brooklyn.

Virginia Tech is a dark horse to win the ACC tournament, as forwards Keve Aluma (15.4 points per game) and Justyn Mutts (10.3) could lead the Hokies on a deep run. They are capable of taking down Notre Dame and North Carolina to make it to the final. And the prediction here is that's what they will do.

That will set up a matchup between Duke and Virginia Tech for the ACC tournament championship. Although the Hokies will have made an impressive run to get to the championship game, they likely won't have enough to take down the Blue Devils.

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero has been one of the top players in the country this season. He leads a talented lineup that features plenty of other youngsters enjoying success. And there will be just too much offense produced by that group for Virginia Tech to keep up.

So in Krzyzewski's final season, he will guide Duke to the ACC tournament title one last time. That may only be the beginning too—the Blue Devils' talent may mean there are more exciting moments to come during March Madness.

Prediction: Duke beats Virginia Tech in championship game.

Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.