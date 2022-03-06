William Regal Makes AEW Debut at Revolution, Unites Moxley and Danielson

Eddy LEMAISTRE/Getty Images

Veteran wrestling personality William Regal has officially found a new home.

Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling during Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. The legendary performer appeared in the aftermath of Jon Moxley's win over Bryan Danielson, forcing the two of them to shake hands with each other and apparently form a partnership.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced after the segment that Regal was officially a member of the roster.

The 53-year-old native of England got his start in the wrestling business in 1983 at the age of 15. Regal worked for WCW in the late 1990s and won the World Television title four times.

Regal is best known for his lengthy run in WWE. Despite never winning a world title, he had a decorated career winning the Intercontinental Championship twice, the Hardcore Championship five times and the European Championship four times. He was also a four-time world tag team champion, as well as the 2008 King of the Ring. He wrestled his final match in 2013.

Regal served as the general manager of Raw and NXT following his retirement. He became a fan-favorite authority figure. He also held the official titles of WWE Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting before the company released him in January, ending his 22-year run with the company.

After Sunday's interaction with Moxley and Danielson, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Regal act as a manager for the newly-formed tag team. The commentary team played up how Regal had influenced both wrestlers throughout their careers, so he is likely to play a significant role in their partnership.