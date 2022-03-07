Eagles' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Fletcher Cox

0 of 3

During the 2021 season, there were rumors that the Philadelphia Eagles may consider trading defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

In November, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the team was fielding calls regarding Cox but was "going to hold out for high picks" in return. Nothing came to fruition, and Cox stayed with the Eagles for the remainder of the year, completing his 10th season in Philadelphia. He's been with the team for the entirety of his NFL career, as the Eagles selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

It's still possible that Philadelphia could trade Cox. The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and he will bring a $14.95 million cap hit in 2022, per Spotrac. PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski believes the Eagles could get an early Day 3 draft pick in exchange for Cox, so perhaps that's a deal the team considers making this offseason.

