Eagles' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Fletcher Cox

Eagles' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Fletcher CoxMarch 7, 2022
During the 2021 season, there were rumors that the Philadelphia Eagles may consider trading defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
In November, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the team was fielding calls regarding Cox but was "going to hold out for high picks" in return. Nothing came to fruition, and Cox stayed with the Eagles for the remainder of the year, completing his 10th season in Philadelphia. He's been with the team for the entirety of his NFL career, as the Eagles selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 draft.
It's still possible that Philadelphia could trade Cox. The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and he will bring a $14.95 million cap hit in 2022, per Spotrac. PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski believes the Eagles could get an early Day 3 draft pick in exchange for Cox, so perhaps that's a deal the team considers making this offseason.
Here's a look at some trade offers that Philadelphia could receive for Cox prior to the 2022 NFL draft.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs receive: DT Fletcher Cox
Eagles receive: 2022 fourth-round pick and 2022 seventh-round pick
Cox played one season for head coach Andy Reid, who parted ways with the Eagles following the 2012 season and went on to take over the Chiefs job prior to the 2013 campaign. Perhaps Reid and Cox will be reunited, as Kansas City clearly wants to upgrade its defensive line this offseason.
The Chiefs are lacking star power on their defensive front, one of the few weaknesses for a team that has made it to four straight AFC Championship Games. If they are willing to part with draft capital to acquire Cox, they would have a fearsome duo on the interior in the form of Cox and three-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones.
Kansas City would need to find a way to make room under the cap if it hoped to trade for Cox, as it's projected to have $10.5 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap. But this is the type of move that could take the Chiefs defense to the next level, so it may be more than worth it to try to make this work.
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens receive: DT Fletcher Cox
Eagles receive: Two 2022 fourth-round picks
Baltimore needs to upgrade its defensive line, and it has five selections in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. So perhaps the Ravens would be interested in parting with a pair of those in order to bring in a proven standout such as Cox.
There is a possibility that Baltimore will add defensive linemen in the draft, as The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec recently noted that the team hasn't selected one earlier than the third round since 2014. The Ravens will eventually need to get younger on the defensive front and acquire players they can build around for the future.
But Baltimore could be a playoff contender in 2022 despite missing the postseason last season. There are already some talented players on defense, and adding Cox to the mix could quickly take the unit to another level. So maybe this is the type of trade they could consider pursuing—if they can make it work financially, as they have only $5.9 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap.
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders receive: DT Fletcher Cox
Eagles receive: Two 2022 fifth-round picks
In November, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders were one of the teams that had interest in trading for Cox, saying during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic that Las Vegas had contacted Philadelphia to try to work out a deal.
It didn't happen then, but perhaps something could materialize this offseason. The Raiders have a pair of fifth-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, and maybe they could package them to try to entice the Eagles (or maybe sub out one of those for a fourth-round selection if they need to).
Las Vegas has $17.7 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap, so it should be able to make Cox's salary fit. He would immediately give the Raiders a boost on the defensive front, which is already a solid unit thanks to pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue on the edges.