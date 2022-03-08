The NBA's Most Loyal Stars of the Modern EraMarch 8, 2022
The NBA's Most Loyal Stars of the Modern Era
The meaning and value of loyalty in the NBA gets relitigated all the time.
Damian Lillard sticks it out through tough stretches with one franchise, and we all nod approvingly without thinking very hard about the logic of rooting for laundry. But then Ben Simmons and James Harden engineer controversial exits while still under contract, and we have to square our Lillard-inspired feelings with the understanding that most employees with leverage should use it to work where they want to.
It's hard to handle the cognitive dissonance that comes from respecting a player's willingness to sacrifice (to help his team, sure, but also often for the benefit of a billionaire owner) while acknowledging that in professional employment, there's nothing intrinsically wrong with a "get yours" mentality.
We're not resolving that paradox here. Instead, we'll highlight the increasingly rare group of NBA players who've stayed put. These guys have all spent their entire careers with one franchise in an era increasingly defined by nomadic behavior. We'll limit the crop to those whose careers ended within the last decade and note key moments when they had opportunities to change allegiances.
It's not a coincidence that many of the entries here are the kind of pantheon-level superstars that teams keep for as long as possible. Because in the end, the only sure thing about a player's loyalty is that it means nothing unless it's reciprocated by his organization.
The One-Teamer All-Timers
These players spent every year of a career that spanned at least 15 seasons with one franchise.
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks: 21 Seasons
No player has ever spent more years with a single team than Nowitzki, and his tenure with Dallas is even more remarkable for its lack of drama. As we'll see, most of the other iconic one-teamers had at least a few instances in which they either asked to be moved or popped up in legitimate trade talks.
The best we can do in Nowitzki's case is a hazy report that he was part of a potential package going to the Toronto Raptors in the early 2000s for Vince Carter. By 2004, Mavs owner Mark Cuban had already slapped the "untouchable" label onto the sweet-shooting 7-footer, slamming the door on alternate futures featuring Nowitzki in another uniform.
The league's sixth all-time leading scorer mirrored Dallas' commitment to a staggering degree, repeatedly taking less money to help the Mavericks' payroll flexibility and ultimately turning down an estimated $194 million in salary over the course of his career.
We might see someone break Nowitzki's 21-season record, but there's no chance another player of his stature will combine that longevity with so much financial sacrifice.
Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers: 20 Seasons
Bryant is a perfect foil for Nowitzki, as he both requested a trade and refused to take a hometown discount to stick with the Lakers.
Remember, we're not making value judgments on players who put their interests first. But the distinction is notable, as is the fact that Bryant's Lakers were really never competitive after he signed a two-year, $48.5 million extension in 2013. That deal allowed him to retain his status as the league's highest-paid player, but it also helped assure the Lakers of sub-.500 records for the remainder of his career.
Kobe gave the Lakers five titles, so you could make the argument that his late-career salary demands were justified.
Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs: 19 Seasons
The Orlando Magic wish Tim Duncan's name wasn't on this list. Way back in 2000, after he'd already won his first title, Duncan had a six-year, $67.5 million contract offer from the Magic that would have paired him with Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady to form a powerhouse in the East. He ultimately turned the deal down, opting to return to the Spurs for three years and $32.6 million.
When that contract expired in 2003, after he'd won a pair of MVPs and another ring, Duncan didn't even consider other options before inking a seven-year, $122 million pact to stick with the Spurs.
Over the rest of his career with San Antonio, Duncan signed deals below market value, helping the Spurs collect a fifth championship in 2014.
Duncan falls short of Bryant's tenure by a year, but he and Nowitzki are both more iconic figures in their respective teams' history. Part of that owes to Bryant playing for a franchise with a half-dozen other legendary players in its annals. But it's also true that Duncan and Nowitzki sacrificed more cash and status during their careers.
Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat: 19 Seasons
It's really the Heat who've been loyal to Haslem, rather than the other way around. The 19-year vet hasn't played more than 16 games in a season since 2016-17. Miami keeps bringing him back on minimum deals because of his value as a mentor and unparalleled corporate knowledge of #HeatCulture.
In some ways, Haslem's staying power is more impressive than the three players we've already covered. He's managed to be indispensable to a high-functioning organization without playing a regular rotation role for the better part of a decade. Behind the scenes and in ways that can't be quantified by box scores, he's clearly doing a lot right.
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs: 16 Seasons
We've hit on the concept of sacrifice several times, but Ginobili's subjugation of ego is unique on this list. He gave up some cash, sure, but his loyalty manifested itself mostly in his willingness to accept a role beneath his talents.
Despite establishing himself as a per-minute star early in his career, the Argentine lefty agreed to a reserve role, ultimately starting just 349 of his 1,057 games in a Spurs jersey.
Duncan set the tone for the team-first Spurs, but credit Ginobili for doing what so few players ever do: giving up the minutes, shots and notoriety that come with a starting gig he clearly deserved.
*John Stockton spent all 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz, and Reggie Miller logged 18 exclusively with the Indiana Pacers. Both get a quick mention here, even if their careers ended a little before our "active within the last decade" window.
The Decade-Plus Club
One-team players with 11-14 years of service.
Nick Collison, Seattle Sonics/Oklahoma City Thunder: 14 Seasons
You know a player is loyal when the franchise changes names and cities before he does, and that's what we've got with Collison, who traveled from Seattle to Oklahoma City—but never left the organization that drafted him.
Some context from The Ringer's Tyler Parker: "He was there when Earl Watson was the team's starting point guard, when they took the Lakers to six games as an 8-seed, when they went to the Finals. He was there when injuries derailed a few different title shots, when Durant left, when Westbrook stayed."
Collison has some Haslem in him, as most of his final half-decade with the Thunder involved very little in the way of on-court production. The 6'10" forward who retired in 2018 was also similarly beloved.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 13 Seasons
It's not a question of if Curry will get a statue outside Chase Center in San Francisco; it's a question of how many there'll be.
It takes many hands to turn one of the NBA's saddest franchises into a top-flight operation, but Curry was the most important figure in that effort, and it doesn't hurt that he literally changed the sport in the process.
He could have pouted in the wake of the four-year, $44 million contract he signed in 2012 (though given his ankle issues, it was a reasonable compromise at the time), but Curry instead went on to win two MVPs and start a dynasty on that deal.
Charlotte, his hometown, always loomed as a potential landing spot whenever Curry hit free agency. But there were never any close calls with respect to him leaving. Now, playing on his second extension worth over $200 million, it's clear Curry will be a Golden State lifer.
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors: 11 Seasons
It's only right that Curry's backcourt partner through five Finals trips and three titles slots in here; Golden State's trophy case wouldn't be nearly as full without Thompson's contributions.
Like Curry, Thompson signed a sub-max rookie extension (that helped the Warriors snag Kevin Durant in 2016) and has never seriously entertained leaving at any point. The closest he came was 2019, when it was reported he might take meetings elsewhere if the Dubs didn't offer a full five-year max...which they did, despite Thompson having torn his ACL in the Finals just a few weeks prior.
From a strict financial standpoint, that deal was a mistake. Thompson missed two full seasons after signing it and has yet to regain his pre-injury form. But as a show of loyalty on their end, the Warriors made the right call.
*Jeff Foster played 13 seasons, all with the Indiana Pacers. But he logged his last minutes for the franchise on Feb. 28, 2012, missing the played-in-the-last-decade cutoff by a matter of days. This is just a note to say to Foster's legion of fans, "I see you, and you are acknowledged."
10 Straight and Counting
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 10 Seasons
The Blazers have won at least 50 games three times and made the playoffs the last eight seasons. Even if Portland has never profiled as a serious contender, it's been consistently relevant because of the six-time All-Star's play.
Expressions of loyalty have become part of Lillard's brand, and the fact that he's still a Blazer after spending much of this past year in trade speculation suggests both he and the Blazers aren't just blowing smoke about sticking together. All that could change if the team's current efforts to rebuild around Dame fall flat.
Stay tuned on this one.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors: 10 Seasons
It's fair to point out that part of the reason Green, a highly intelligent player, hasn't changed teams is because he knows he won't find a better situation anywhere else. He's come close to admitting as much. Curry is the ideal partner for a player who struggles to score but excels at covering defensive mistakes and setting up teammates.
Still, Green has had chances to leave and turned them down. More than once, he's taken less money to stay. And while his teammate Thompson also took a bit less than his max on a rookie extension, Green claims he purposely sacrificed to preserve the room necessary to sign Kevin Durant.
Money aside, it's also laudable that Green accepted the role of small-ball center without complaint. Much larger players have balked at playing that spot (hi, Anthony Davis), but Green's embrace of the wear and tear that comes from sliding up the positional scale had as much to do with Golden State's dynastic run as anything else.
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards: 10 Seasons
With 10 years done and a very strong chance of several more via a potential $246 million extension this offseason, Beal is on track to be on the short list of Wizards greats. He's likely to surpass Elvin Hayes as the franchise's all-time scoring leader next season.
Trade chatter has been a fixture over the last handful of seasons, but Beal has countered it by professing his desire to stay in Washington.
If we were ranking the loyalty of these three 2012 draftees, Beal would probably come out on top. The Blazers and Warriors have given Lillard and Green many more reasons to stay put, both in terms of the rosters they've constructed around them and the far higher levels of success they've produced. The Wizards have won just three playoff series and never advanced past the second round in Beal's decade with the organization.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass. Accurate through March 7. Salary info via Spotrac.