WWE 2K22: Review of Undertaker Bonus, MyFaction Mode, More Before Release Date

Rey Mysterio might feature prominently on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K22 from developer Visual Concepts, but it's Undertaker who casts a huge shadow over the major release ahead of its March 11 debut.

Fitting, as this is the year Undertaker officially heads to WWE's Hall of Fame and will be inducted by none other than Vince McMahon himself.

And as for critical context in the video game landscape, this is a key moment in time for wrestling games. WWE 2K22 is the first release in the series since October of 2019, when WWE 2K20 nosedived early for a number of issues.

What better way to announce the major comeback than with 'Taker?

Players who pre-order the game will get the Undertaker Immortal Pack. That includes three extra personas, MyFACTION Undertaker EVO cards and other perks and bonuses in the MyFACTION game mode.

Keep in mind pre-ordering any of the game's additions nets players that pack. Meaning, it's also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition. Both of those premium editions also get, besides the season pass and planned DLCs, the Starrcade '96 Rey Mysterio pack, which includes another version of Mysterio's character and MyFACTION bonuses.

The nWo 4-Life Edition adds five more era-specific Superstars to the roster:

"Hollywood" Hulk Hogan

Scott Hall

Kevin Nash

Syxx

Eric Bischoff

Those Superstars, plus era-specific belts and arenas, too, plus a MyFACTION “Gold” Pack.

That's a whole lot of "MyFACTION" mentions, right?

Alongside the anticipated return of MyGM and a revamped career mode dubbed MyRISE, MyFACTION is one of the new biggest talking points surrounding this series as it comes out of a hiatus.

As would-be players could have predicted, the biggest wrestling video game around has decided to take inspiration from card-collecting modes found in other sports titles such as NBA 2K, Fifa and Madden.

This iteration has a simple enough description on the game's website: "In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION lets you build a faction that rivals the nWo. Collect, manage and upgrade WWE Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates!"

As expected, the mode would appear to have some serious depth and no qualms about reaching into wrestling's storied history to make for some can't miss collecting opportunities.

When formulating a faction, players must juggle attributes such as speed and striking ability in order to create the best tandem to tackle certain challenges. Players will get to use their factions in all sorts of challenges, ranging from Weekly Towers to specific solo challenges.

Fun details like manager cards and championship side plates cards will act as modifiers to in-ring performance. Other cards like logos and nameplates lean more into the customization side of things, with the goal being to let each player's faction stand out in a unique way.

Overall, the mode doesn't sound like anything too shocking if one were to daydream up a Madden-styled card mode for a WWE game. But the fun wrestling twists like the presence of managers and side plates adds some depth atop what should also be a thrill ride given the wealth of opportunities for unforgettable cards given wrestling's history across different promotions and eras.

It's also important to remember that dialing in on any specific game mode also comes with the understanding it will unfold within a totally revamped gameplay experience. This year's game removes the clunky combat of past editions and instead puts in a fighting-game-inspired combo system with a trio of ways to go on the defensive through blocks, dodges and counters.

Given the wholesale changes to combat and headliner additions like MyFACTION, it sure feels like WWE 2K22 is a sports game that wasn't tied to the usual annual release cycle. As such, there's a newfound level of hype and expectations and, based on what's been made available so far, the very real chance it manages to match or even exceed the hype.