Big East Tournament 2022: Conference's Top Threats to Outlast Providence

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Providence has already made history during the 2021-22 season, as the Friars won the Big East regular-season championship for the first time. They will look to keep their success going in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This will be the first time that Providence will be the No. 1 seed for the Big East tournament. However, the Friars have won the event twice before, capturing the title in 1994 and 2014.

While it's possible Providence could make it three this year, there are several other strong teams in the Big East that could take down the Friars. Villanova and UConn are also ranked in the AP Top 25, while some squads lower in the conference standings could be capable of pulling off upsets.

Here's a closer look at the teams that have the best chance of outlasting the Friars in the Big East tourney.