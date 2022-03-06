ACC Tournament 2022: Complete Bracket and Predictions After Regular Season

0 of 4

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke may not have won Mike Krzyzewski's final home game in charge, but it could still ensure there's a triumphant conclusion to the legendary coach's career. The Blue Devils, who lost Saturday's regular-season finale to North Carolina, will be the No. 1 seed for the 2022 ACC tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Even though Duke will be coming off a loss when the tourney starts, it's had a successful season. The Blue Devils are 26-5 and went 16-4 in conference play. Now, they will look to outlast the ACC's other 14 teams to come away with a tournament title before heading to the NCAA tourney.

The ACC tournament is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Duke, along with Notre Dame, North Carolina and Miami, received a bye into the quarterfinals of the tourney, which will end with the championship game Saturday.

Here's the full schedule for the 2022 ACC tournament, followed by some predictions for the event.