7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 272

David Becker/Getty Images

UFC 272 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and while there was no title on the line, the card seemed to capture widespread fan attention nonetheless.

Much of the buzz can be attributed to the main event, which pitted former training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal against each other in a heated welterweight grudge match. Covington won the fight with a clear-cut unanimous decision, reaffirming himself as one of the best fighters in his division in the process.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos picked up a decision win over short-notice replacement opponent Renato Moicano in a 160-pound catchweight bout. The former champ might well have earned a stoppage had it not been for the astounding leniency of referee Marc Goddard.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed impressive wins from Bryce Mitchell, Kevin Holland and Marina Rodriguez. It was the kind of event that opened the door to a plethora of exciting matchups.

Keep scrolling for the scraps we're hoping to see going forward.