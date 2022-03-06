Colby Covington and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 272

1 of 10

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

OK, maybe they should have fought at the presser after all.

Despite the chaos promised by weeks of build-up to Saturday's main event, the fight itself turned into far more of a monotonous grind than a backyard brawl.

And that was perfectly fine by Colby Covington.

The accomplished collegiate wrestler eluded all of Jorge Masvidal's attempts at a game-changing strike and turned their five-rounder into a fan-unfriendly unanimous decision that drew as many boos as cheers.

"Anytime Colby closed the distance and got his hands on him, he forced him down to the canvas," Bisping said. "The story of the fight was forward pressure. Walking forward, throwing shots to get the takedowns."

The final scorecards were 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45 for Covington, who draped himself in an American flag, looked over at Masvidal and grabbed his crotch at the final horn. After the victory, Covington immediately called out recent lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier.

Covington successfully employed his strategy in each of the five rounds, consistently charging forward with punches to get an opportunity to get to Masvidal's body and get him to the floor.

He was 3-for-5 on takedown tries in the first round alone, establishing more than three minutes of control time and setting the script that repeated in every round.

Masvidal's strike attempts became less threatening as he grew more fatigued, though he did land a counter right hand in the fourth that dropped Covington to a knee for an instant.

However, the Miami-based fighter, who'd lost title challenges to Kamaru Usman in each of his last two outings, didn't have the energy to press the advantage.

"I should have had more moments like that," he said.

Covington scored two more takedowns while avoiding damage in the fifth round and finished with six takedowns for the fight and more than 16 minutes of control time.

The two fighters never touched gloves or embraced after the fight. In fact, Covington left the cage immediately after his callout of Poirier and Masvidal was noticeably drained in his interview with Rogan.

"I was offbeat with the wrestling. I needed to wrestle harder," he said. "My wrestling wasn't there today. I was flat."