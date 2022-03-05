Top Takeaways from Giannis, Bucks vs. DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

0 of 2

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Chicago Bulls by 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 118-112 comeback victory in a key Eastern Conference battle Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for Milwaukee (39-25) with 34 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Jrue Holiday also enjoyed a standout performance as he posted 26 points, eight boards and five dimes.

The Bucks won the rebounding battle, 50-40, on the strength of 12 offensive boards and also owned a 22-8 advantage in free throws made.

Zach LaVine (30 points) and DeMar DeRozan (29) paced the offense for Chicago (39-25), while Nikola Vucevic narrowly missed out on a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Chicago couldn't string together enough stops in the fourth quarter, however, as Holiday took over the game with 16 points in the final period.

The teams have two more meetings left in the regular season: March 22 in Milwaukee and April 5 in Chicago.