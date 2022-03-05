UFC 272 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Covington vs. Masvidal

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC 272 may not have a title on the line, but there's plenty at stake with Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal meeting up in the main event.

There's been no shortage of trash talk between the two combatants. The training-partners-turned-enemies have done more than their fair share of selling the fight. Now there's a lot of pride on the line as both attempt to come back from losses to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Elsewhere on the card, Renato Moicano will try to pick up wins on back-to-back pay-per-view cards. He will step up on four days' notice to take on Rafael dos Anjos after Rafael Fiziev was forced off the card due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Bryce Mitchell will also return to the Octagon against Edson Barboza, while Greg Hardy will try to snap a two-fight skid against Serghei Spivac.

Each of these fights will help answer and be determined by a central question. Here's a look at the whole card and the key questions that will be answered.