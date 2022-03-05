NASCAR at Las Vegas 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

3 of 3

James Gilbert/Getty Images

What's becoming apparent as the NASCAR Cup Series season continues to race forward, is the fact that the Next Gen cars are as big of a story as the actual drivers.

As drivers are getting used to the new cars, names that fans don't usually hear are making noise during races and finishing in the top 10.

But when it comes to winning, its the familiar names from the top teams that will likely prevail.

That will hold especially true now, since NASCAR has extended practice time for the Pennzoil 400.

Race teams can now use that time to become more acclimated to the radically redesigned cars.

"This is a new process as we go straight into practice, straight into qualifying, straight into impound," Kevin Harvick told Ron Kantowski of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "The amount of work that needs to be done going to the racetrack with setups is going to be much more important than what it was in the past,” said the veteran driver.

"There’s just not a lot you can do once you hit pit road."

Another thing to keep an eye on is Hendrick Motorsports' teammates Larson and Elliott.

Last week, at Fontana, Larson block-squeezed teammate Elliott into a wall, an incident that almost overshadowed his win.

"I’m going to tell him exactly how I told you guys, and he’ll take it for what it is," Larson told Pat DeCola of NASCAR.com. "Either way I’m sure he’ll still be upset even if we’re on the same page or not. It’s just a conversation that we’ll have, and we’re both young, we both respect each other a lot, so we’ll both be racing for wins for many years to come.

"I’m not too worried about it. I think if anything it’s probably a small bump in the road. I think if things happen more so in the future, then yes, it gets out of hand. But Hendrick Motorsports I don’t think will ever let it get to that point, and like I said, we have enough respect for each other that I don’t think it will get out of hand at all."

That, as they say, remains to be seen.

Both Larson and Elliott are believed to be a strong threat to win at Las Vegas, so it will be interesting to see if there's some added tension in the waning laps.

Another driver to watch is Logano, who is just ahead of Ryan Blaney as the active driver with the best average finish in Vegas with 8.6.

Then there's rookie Austin Cindric, who won the Daytona 500.

The 23-year old Team Penske phenom is adapting quickly into the Cup Series and may continue to surprise and make Pennzoil that much more of a must see in Sin City.