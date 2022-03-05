The Best Performance in Every NFL Combine Event

0 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Although the NFL Scouting Combine is simply a piece of a prospect's evaluation, an elite performance will always draw attention.

And every year, a new wave of players eye records.

The seven main exercises are the 40-yard dash, bench press (with 225 pounds), vertical and broad jumps, three-cone drill and 20- and 60-yard shuttles. For several months after the college football season ends, these prospects work constantly in hopes of having the best possible showing at the combine.

Since the NFL's official data extends back to 2006, that's our cutoff for records in each objectively measured category.