The Best Performance in Every NFL Combine EventMarch 5, 2022
The Best Performance in Every NFL Combine Event
Although the NFL Scouting Combine is simply a piece of a prospect's evaluation, an elite performance will always draw attention.
And every year, a new wave of players eye records.
The seven main exercises are the 40-yard dash, bench press (with 225 pounds), vertical and broad jumps, three-cone drill and 20- and 60-yard shuttles. For several months after the college football season ends, these prospects work constantly in hopes of having the best possible showing at the combine.
Since the NFL's official data extends back to 2006, that's our cutoff for records in each objectively measured category.
40-Yard Dash: John Ross III (2017)
After a breakout season at Washington in 2016, John Ross III had already established himself as a top receiver in the draft. But his blistering 40-yard dash secured his status.
Ross posted a 4.22-second run, beating the official mark of 4.24 previously held by future All-Pro running back Chris Johnson.
In the 2017 draft, the Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 9 pick on Ross. He dealt with a string of injuries in four seasons with Cincinnati, appearing in 27 of 64 possible regular-season games and making 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 scores.
Ross signed with the New York Giants for the 2021 campaign and caught 11 passes for 224 yards in 10 games.
Bench Press: Stephen Paea (2011)
In 2010, Arkansas offensive lineman Mitch Petrus tied the bench-press record Ohio State defensive end Mike Kudla set in 2006. Both players pushed up the 225-pound bar 45 times.
Stephen Paea broke the mark in emphatic fashion.
The defensive tackle notched 49 reps and emerged as a combine winner with a 4.98-second 40-yard dash too. In the draft, the Oregon State product—one of two record-holding alums—landed with the Chicago Bears in the second round at No. 53 overall.
Paea played seven NFL seasons, collecting 129 tackles and 24 for loss alongside 14 sacks in his career.
Vertical Jump: Donald Washington (2009) and Chris Conley (2015)
This section comes with an asterisk.
Since the combine didn't happen in 2021, you could say Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe holds the mark. He recorded a 46.5-inch vertical at the Illini's pro day.
Officially, though, Ohio State cornerback Donald Washington and Georgia wideout Chris Conley share the mark at 45 inches. Washington set the standard in 2009, Conley matched him in 2015 and, coincidentally, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted both players.
Washington managed 52 tackles in 32 appearances for Kansas City, while Conley has 213 catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns through the 2021 season.
Broad Jump: Byron Jones (2015)
Based on the attention the 40-yard dash receives, Ross' sprint is the most memorable record at the combine.
The most impressive, though, is indisputable.
That recognition belongs to Byron Jones, who earned a world record in the standing broad jump. He sailed 12 feet and three inches, toppling Jamie Collins' combine mark of 11'7" and the world record of 12'2" set by Norwegian athlete Arne Tvervaag in 1968.
Shortly thereafter, Jones joined the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 27 pick in 2015. He earned Pro Bowl status in 2018 and inked an $82.5 million free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.
3-Cone Drill: Jordan Thomas (2018)
How's this for a range of results?
After recording a combine-low four bench reps and substandard 4.66-second 40-yard dash, Jordan Thomas dazzled in the three-cone drill with a 6.28-second time. Not only did he set a record, but he also smashed Jeff Maehl's mark of 6.42 seconds.
Unfortunately for Thomas, it didn't mark the beginning of anything special. The one-time touted cornerback went undrafted and lasted only a few days on the Philadelphia Eagles and never played in the NFL.
20-Yard Shuttle: Jason Allen (2006) and Brandin Cooks (2014)
Two players, two first-round picks.
The first is defensive back Jason Allen, whose 3.81-second 20-yard shuttle stood by itself for nearly a decade. Allen went to the Dolphins as the No. 16 pick in 2006 and played 98 games in a seven-year NFL career, tallying 247 tackles and 15 interceptions.
In 2014, Oregon State wideout Brandin Cooks tied Allen's time. Cooks headed to the New Orleans Saints, who used the No. 20 selection of that draft to bolster the receiving corps.
Cooks has since shuffled to the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, yet he's produced at every spot. Through eight seasons, Cooks has six years of 65-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards with a total of 48 career touchdowns.
60-Yard Shuttle: Derrick Martin (2006)
Apparently, 2006 was a good combine for shuttle runs.
Allen set the 20-yard standard, and Wyoming defensive back Derrick Martin posted the 60-yard record of 10.69 seconds.
Martin found his way to the Baltimore Ravens as a sixth-round pick, and the Wyoming product carved out an eight-year career, largely as a backup. Martin collected exactly 100 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in 73 NFL appearances.
Shelton Gibson (10.71; 2017), Cooks (10.72; 2014) and Avonte Maddox (10.72; 2018) have since come the closest to Martin.