JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden, Steelers Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Matt Durisko/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering perhaps their most pivotal offseason in recent memory.

Not only will Pittsburgh be moving forward without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but it will also be without longtime defensive coordinator Keith Butler and longtime general manager Kevin Colbert, who is stepping down after the draft.

Pittsburgh also needs to reload and revamp a roster that made the playoffs in 2021 but struggled in several key areas. The Steelers ranked just 21st in points scored, 20th in points allowed, 29th in rushing and dead last in rushing yards and yards per carry surrendered.

The good news is that Pittsburgh is projected to have $29.6 million in cap space with which to work. This should give the Steelers the flexibility needed to find upgrades and re-sign key contributors who are headed to market.

Who stays and who goes? That's the question Pittsburgh must answer.

Here we'll examine three of the Steelers' top 2022 free agents and the contracts they are likely to receive on the open market. Factors like past production, health, age, upside and positional value will be considered.

A complete list of Pittsburgh's impending free agents can be found at Spotrac.