Evan Engram, Jabrill Peppers, Giants Free Agents' Projected Contracts

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Giants find themselves in a sticky cap situation heading into 2022 free agency.

New York is projected to be $5.8 million over the cap and has a few notable contributors heading to free agency.

"We have to make some tough decisions here in the near future just to get in a place where we can sign draft picks and be below the cap," general manager Joe Schoen said in February, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "There's a fine line, because you can't purge."

Schoen and the Giants did purge a couple of players—running back Devontae Booker and tight end Kyle Rudolph—from the roster recently, and more cap-related cuts could be coming. The next step will be figuring out the impending free agents to keep and who to let walk.

With this in mind, let's examine three of New York's top 2022 free agents and the contracts they are likely to receive on the open market. Factors like past production, health, age, upside and positional value will be considered.

A complete list of the Giants' impending free agents can be found at Spotrac.