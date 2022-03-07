Marcus Mariota, Casey Hayward, Raiders Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have a good opportunity to reload and make another playoff run in 2022.

The Raiders are projected to have $20.6 million in cap space, which puts them in the top half of the league. And while they do have a handful of key contributors slated to hit the open market, they should have enough flexibility to keep their critical pieces and make some valuable additions ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Las Vegas isn't going to keep everyone, though, and has some tough decisions to make in the coming days.

With this in mind, let's examine some of the Raiders' top 2022 free agents and the contracts they are likely to receive on the open market. Factors like past production, health, age, upside and positional value will be considered.

A complete list of Las Vegas' impending free agents can be found at Spotrac.